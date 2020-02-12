Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SPILAK. View Sign Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

SPILAK - Carl Spilak beloved husband of Verna Spilak of Yorkton passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020 at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre at the age of 87. Carl Spilak was born on April 28, 1932, to William and Mary (Yanish) Spilak, the 2nd of five children and brother to Ella (Fiegel), Grace (Skaluba), Gordon, and Edward. Carl attended Look Out School where he was in charge of starting the wood furnace in the morning and keeping the school warm throughout the day. Following his school years, Carl remained at home to help on the farm until 1951 when he began working for Standard Creamery, employed as a butter-maker for 15 years. In 1957, Carl married the love of his life Verna Salahub and were married for 63 years, moving to Yorkton where they continued to reside. In 1966, Carl completed training and began working as a journeyman plumber, a career in which he worked for thirty-one years, retiring from the Yorkton Regional Health Centre in 1997. Carl was a true jack-of-all-trades and took great pleasure building and repairing things. He loved being outdoors hobby farming near Willowbrook where he would spend his weekends. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and relatives fishing, hunting and snowmobiling. Carl was also a country music fan and took pleasure playing his old 1940s guitar. Carl was predeceased by his parents, Sister Grace Skaluba and brothers-in-law Stan Skaluba, Victor Fiegel, and sister-in-law Valerie (Matychuk) Spilak. Carl leaves his wife Verna, their four children and families: daughters Cheryl (Steve) Turner, their sons families Parker, (Stephanie), great granddaughters Alyvia and Tenley, Cole (Jenny); Wanda (Ted) Elliott, their daughter Hannah (Alex) ; Carla (Larry) Harris, daughters Taylor and Hallie; and, son Travis (Sherri) Spilak, sons Matthew and Nathan. A memorial service was held on Thursday February 6, 2020 from the Chapel of Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium, with interment at Yorkton City Cemetery with Shelly Morris officiating. Those wishing to make donations in memory of Carl may make donations to the Yorkton Regional Health Centre.







