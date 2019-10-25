Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TAYLOR. View Sign Obituary

- Violet (Fialka) Taylor. September 23, 1936 - September 17, 2019. On Tuesday, September 17, 2019 Violet (Vi) Amarylis Taylor, nee Fialka Merislava Timoffee, passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and family. Vi is remembered for giving sage nutrition advice, always being ready for a game, whether cards or shuffleboard, and throwing dinner parties so entertaining that no one wanted to leave. In 1956, Violet embarked on a great adventure from Sheho, SK to Santa Monica, CA with her best friend. There, she met and married Ray Stuart Taylor in 1959. After 10 years in Southern California, her family life with Ray included 20 years in Tampa, Florida, 29 years in Flower Mound, Texas and 1 and a half years in Hanover, New Hampshire. Vi lived a life filled with creativity, crafting beautiful clothing, impressive wall hangings and beautiful gardens dedicated to her grandchildren. To Vi, family meant everything. She always seemed happiest at large family gatherings across Canada surrounded by extended family, friends, fabulous meals and improvised musical accompaniment by nearly every family member. Vi is survived by her husband, Ray Taylor, son Scott (Michelle), daughter Holly Taylor (Carl) and grandchildren Shelbi Aris Taylor, William Cunningham, Allison Cunningham, Quinn Renshaw, Kai Renshaw and Nika Renshaw. Ukrainian Canadian family survivors are Boris "Bob" Timoffee (Dale), Jerry Timoffee (Helen) and nieces and nephews, Steven Timoffee, Drew Timoffee, Ryan Timoffee, Karen Timoffee Belanger, Jason Timoffee and Jodie Timoffee. A family memorial will be held in Calgary in the summer of 2020 with the date to be determined. Donations in Vi's name should be made to the Jack Byrne Hospice Center for Palliative and Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop Rd, Lebanon, NH 03766, USA. The website address is: https://dhmcalumdev.hitchcock.org/Byrne-Center-for-Palliative-and-Hospice-Care Published in Yorkton This Week from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019

