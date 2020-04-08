Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adele Laue. View Sign Service Information Kopan's Funeral Service 353 2nd Avenue North Yorkton , SK S3N 1H6 (306)-783-0099 Obituary

– Today we celebrate the life of Adele Laue. Adele was born in Canora, SK on July 30, 1929. Adele was raised in the Donwell and Gorlitz Districts. Adele worked in Yorkton for a period of 15 years and met a young farmer, Fred Laue. Adele and Fred were united in Holy Matrimony in October of 1953. Together, Adele and Fred farmed together raising cattle, chickens, ducks, and turkeys. After a while they decided to move to Yorkton, where they continued to farm and work in the city. In 1989, Fred passed away at an early age. Adele continued to work and also enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, and bingo. In January of 2016, Adele was hospitalized for three months after which became a resident of the Yorkton & District Nursing Home where she remained a resident until her passing on March 31, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Adele leaves to celebrate her life her only son, Darryl of Edmonton; one grandson, Drew (Samantha); one granddaughter, Jenaya (Mann); three great-grandchildren all of Edmonton; two sisters, Anne (Gene) Scott of Phoenix, Arizona, Florence (Frank) Wilson of Watrous, SK; and one brother, Bill (Edith) Hudema of Regina, SK; five nephews and three nieces. Adele is predeceased by her parents, her husband, one brother, Ed Hudema, and one sister-in-law, Gladys Hudema. Cremation has taken place with the interment of cremated remains beside her beloved husband, Fred in the Garden of St. Mark in the Yorkton Memorial Gardens Ltd. Kopan's Funeral Service, Highway #9 North Yorkton was honoured to be entrusted with funeral arrangements. www.kopans.ca. Published in Yorkton This Week from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020

