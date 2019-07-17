Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Kotzer. View Sign Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

KOTZER - Agnes Lucille Kotzer, always known as "Lucille", passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Lucille was predeceased by her husband Stanley Wood, her sister and brother-in-law Ruth and Dick Partridge and brothers and sisters-in-law Ronald and Connie Harris and George and Marlene Harris and also all of Stanley's siblings and their spouses, Elsie (Henry) Laban, Ethel (Frank) Blommaert, Harvey (Dorothy), Harold (Kay), Shelby (Fred) Leach, Ivy (Hank Gwynn) and Sally (Daryl) Muir. Lucille is survived by her four children: Brenda McKaque (Ross), Barbara Chapman (Lorne), Kenneth Wood (Nancy) and Karen Ransome (Wray), as well as two brothers Keith Harris (Jean) and Stewart Harris (Joan). She also leaves behind grandchildren, Scott Chapman (Erin), Mark Chapman (Kim), Sarah Wood and Telford Ransome (Stacey), plus great-grandchildren Danielle and Dane Chapman, Sam and Mya Chapman, Sterling and Bronwyn Ransome and Jessica Hubenig, former husband Ken Kotzer and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Lucille lived her entire life in the Yorkton area. She was born January 22, 1928 and lived her early years on a dairy farm near Yorkton, and after marrying Stanley Wood in 1948 they moved into a small house on Argyle Street in Yorkton. In 1958, the family moved to a larger home on Logan Crescent West in Yorkton, where Lucille lived until 2014. Lucille's final years were spent in the Yorkton District Nursing Home. Lucille was always active. When her children were young, she and her family were a foster family to several newborn babies. Although the entire family loved looking after the babies, they had to give this up when a set of twins, Patrick and Patricia, spent several months with them. When the twins were returned to their birth family, the entire Wood clan was so upset to see them leave that the decision was made to give up being a foster family. Lucille then moved from looking after the babies to making baby formula at the Yorkton Union Hospital, and later to being a ward clerk at the hospital. After she retired from the hospital, she delved deeper into hobbies she had already developed: sewing, baking, cribbage, playing golf, curling and, for over 30 years, participating in aqua sizing at the Gallagher Centre in Yorkton. Lucille had many friends, and she was always very loyal to them. The family would like to thank the staff at the Yorkton District Nursing Home for the excellent care she received while she lived there. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucille's memory may be made to the Yorkton SPCA, 79 7th Ave South, Yorkton, SK S3N 3V1, or to a charity of choice. A family graveside service was held with the family at the Yorkton City Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to a celebration of her life Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 am in the chapel at Christie's Funeral Home with a reception to follow.







- Agnes Lucille Kotzer, always known as "Lucille", passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Lucille was predeceased by her husband Stanley Wood, her sister and brother-in-law Ruth and Dick Partridge and brothers and sisters-in-law Ronald and Connie Harris and George and Marlene Harris and also all of Stanley's siblings and their spouses, Elsie (Henry) Laban, Ethel (Frank) Blommaert, Harvey (Dorothy), Harold (Kay), Shelby (Fred) Leach, Ivy (Hank Gwynn) and Sally (Daryl) Muir. Lucille is survived by her four children: Brenda McKaque (Ross), Barbara Chapman (Lorne), Kenneth Wood (Nancy) and Karen Ransome (Wray), as well as two brothers Keith Harris (Jean) and Stewart Harris (Joan). She also leaves behind grandchildren, Scott Chapman (Erin), Mark Chapman (Kim), Sarah Wood and Telford Ransome (Stacey), plus great-grandchildren Danielle and Dane Chapman, Sam and Mya Chapman, Sterling and Bronwyn Ransome and Jessica Hubenig, former husband Ken Kotzer and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Lucille lived her entire life in the Yorkton area. She was born January 22, 1928 and lived her early years on a dairy farm near Yorkton, and after marrying Stanley Wood in 1948 they moved into a small house on Argyle Street in Yorkton. In 1958, the family moved to a larger home on Logan Crescent West in Yorkton, where Lucille lived until 2014. Lucille's final years were spent in the Yorkton District Nursing Home. Lucille was always active. When her children were young, she and her family were a foster family to several newborn babies. Although the entire family loved looking after the babies, they had to give this up when a set of twins, Patrick and Patricia, spent several months with them. When the twins were returned to their birth family, the entire Wood clan was so upset to see them leave that the decision was made to give up being a foster family. Lucille then moved from looking after the babies to making baby formula at the Yorkton Union Hospital, and later to being a ward clerk at the hospital. After she retired from the hospital, she delved deeper into hobbies she had already developed: sewing, baking, cribbage, playing golf, curling and, for over 30 years, participating in aqua sizing at the Gallagher Centre in Yorkton. Lucille had many friends, and she was always very loyal to them. The family would like to thank the staff at the Yorkton District Nursing Home for the excellent care she received while she lived there. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucille's memory may be made to the Yorkton SPCA, 79 7th Ave South, Yorkton, SK S3N 3V1, or to a charity of choice. A family graveside service was held with the family at the Yorkton City Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to a celebration of her life Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 am in the chapel at Christie's Funeral Home with a reception to follow. Published in Yorkton This Week from July 17 to July 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close