Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Robert GRAVES. View Sign Service Information Speers Funeral Chapel 2136 College Avenue Regina , SK S4P 1C5 (306)-522-3232 Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a wonderful and loving Dad and Grandpa.

Alan Robert Graves was on born November 28, 1926, and grew up in Springside, SK. He was the youngest of five children, born to George and Emily Graves. On October 1, 1949, Alan married Jessie Benjamin. They lovingly welcomed their first child, Faye Jessie, on August 6, 1952. In 1957, son Garry Grant was born, but passed away shortly after his birth. Alan and Jessie were blessed to welcome twin boys, Glenn Sidney and Gregory Alan, on February 26, 1962.

Alan and Jessie lived in Yorkton until 1995, in which time they moved to Regina to be closer to family. Alan devoted his life to his family, and his carpentry skills were always in demand as he completed numerous renovations for family. Our father passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in Regina, SK, at the age of 93 years. Alan was predeceased by his wife, Jessie; his son, Garry Grant; and brothers, Sidney (Edna), John (Christine), Dorothy (Harry), and Jim (Evelyn). He will be loving remembered by his daughter, Faye (Randy Peppler) of Regina; sons, Glenn (Judy née Bot) of Calgary, AB, and Greg (Pam née Just) of Saskatoon; grandchildren, Lisa (Travis Muhe), Jessica (Alfonso Narvcoz), Ryan (Brenda Benzoquen), Brendan Lindsay (Colin Knourek), and Joel; and great-granddaughters, Elizabeth, Ashleigh (Lisa), Elsa, Sophie (Ryan), and Ada (Lindsay); as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Yorkton. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a wonderful and loving Dad and Grandpa.Alan Robert Graves was on born November 28, 1926, and grew up in Springside, SK. He was the youngest of five children, born to George and Emily Graves. On October 1, 1949, Alan married Jessie Benjamin. They lovingly welcomed their first child, Faye Jessie, on August 6, 1952. In 1957, son Garry Grant was born, but passed away shortly after his birth. Alan and Jessie were blessed to welcome twin boys, Glenn Sidney and Gregory Alan, on February 26, 1962.Alan and Jessie lived in Yorkton until 1995, in which time they moved to Regina to be closer to family. Alan devoted his life to his family, and his carpentry skills were always in demand as he completed numerous renovations for family. Our father passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in Regina, SK, at the age of 93 years. Alan was predeceased by his wife, Jessie; his son, Garry Grant; and brothers, Sidney (Edna), John (Christine), Dorothy (Harry), and Jim (Evelyn). He will be loving remembered by his daughter, Faye (Randy Peppler) of Regina; sons, Glenn (Judy née Bot) of Calgary, AB, and Greg (Pam née Just) of Saskatoon; grandchildren, Lisa (Travis Muhe), Jessica (Alfonso Narvcoz), Ryan (Brenda Benzoquen), Brendan Lindsay (Colin Knourek), and Joel; and great-granddaughters, Elizabeth, Ashleigh (Lisa), Elsa, Sophie (Ryan), and Ada (Lindsay); as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Yorkton. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.speersfuneralchapel.com. Published in Yorkton This Week on Feb. 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close