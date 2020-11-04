- Alice Eva Baumgartner (Bruch) was born on December 22, 1922 in Killaly, SK. during the Christmas Concert. Her siblings Mary & Chuck came home to find a new baby. She passed away October 26, 2020. Alice loved politics, so it was fitting that she left on Election night. As a child Alice's family moved from Killaly to Regina, to MacNutt, and back to Killaly. As a young woman Alice worked at Burns Meats in Winnipeg. She married Jimmy Baumgartner on January 12, 1946 and resided in Killaly where they farmed. Alice's wedding dress didn't arrive in time so she had to borrow her friends. The flowers arrived on the train several hours after the ceremony. Years later she reminisced that maybe this was an omen because Jimmy passed away in March 1961 after only 15 years of marriage. They were blessed with two children, Annemarie and James. Annemarie was 8 years old and James 11 months at the time of Jimmy's passing. Alice remained on the farm until 1978 when she moved to Yorkton. There she worked at Canadian Tire but her most enjoyable jobs were child sitting the Datta and O'Neil children and her neighbour Joanne's children. Alice loved to garden and had a green thumb. She also had a weed free garden. She loved reading, was an intellectual, enjoyed politics and was a good listener. She became involved with the St. Gerrard's parish and spent many hours pinching perogies, helping at funeral lunches and fall suppers. She often said she wouldn't have met or created so many lasting relationships if she had not become involved with the parish. Alice enjoyed baking and making soups. She spent time preparing care packages of baking, jam, and flowers from her garden for her friends who were shut-ins. Alice loved trying her luck at the Casino. She was fortunate to travel to Europe and the Holyland 3 times. Alice had great faith which sustained her when she had 2 young children to raise alone. Her faith was further challenged throughout life as she battled and overcame Cancer 5 separate times. She prayed the rosary several times daily. Alice enjoyed watching baseball and hockey. Her children believe this gave her a sense of comfort in remaining close to her deceased husband as this was a regular activity they enjoyed together. Alice also had a great sense of humour which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. Alice remained in her home until age 94 when a fall in her backyard required her to move to the Yorkton Crossing where she lived until her passing. Alice leaves behind her children, daughter Annemarie (Denis) Herperger - grandchildren Laura (Russell) Tataryn, Kenneth Herperger, Michael (Lindsey) Herperger, and Ryan (Chelsi) Herperger, great grandchildren Rebecca, Samuel and Charlotte Tataryn, Kinsley Herperger and a baby boy due in February. Son James (Tammy) Baumgartner. Sister Marlene Jones, Woodstock, ON, many nieces and nephews, good friends Maxine Woodward, John and Bernice Monka who visited faithfully every week until COVID restrictions were implemented. Alice was predeceased by her husband Jimmy, granddaughter Michelle Herperger, sister Mary Baumgartner, and her brothers Chuck and Allan Bruch. A request from Alice was that when COVID is over, for people to visit a senior in a nursing home. They are forgotten and lonely people.