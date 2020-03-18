Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Bittner. View Sign Obituary

BITTNER - Alice May Bittner was born on June 21, 1921 in Wadena, SK to William and Alice Maud (nee Davis) Gwilliam. Alice attended Batestown and Kelvington schools. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Yorkton General Hospital in 1944. Upon receiving her RN, Alice resumed studies at Vancouver General Hospital and received a post graduate course as Operating Room Technician. Alice married Albert Bittner in 1957. Alice and Albert enjoyed many years of marriage until Albert's death in 1989. They loved their many nieces and nephews, but also took on many foster children by way of Plan International Canada, and their refrigerator door often had photos of these children from various countries. Alice was committed to her 31 years of nursing career and to volunteering with numerous agencies and causes. She was active for many years with Vietnamese Refugee Program. She canvassed tirelessly for the Cancer Society. She was active in the cancer support group, CanSurmount. She was a founding board member for the Society for the Involvement of Good Neighbours. In Yorkton, she was dedicated to the St. Andrews United Church. For many decades she visited members who were sick or unable to attend services. Her efforts did not go unnoticed, and in 2002, Alice received an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity Degree from St. Andrews College in Saskatoon. That same year, Alice moved back to Kelvington to enjoy the friendship and love of her family. In a very short time, Alice became involved with the Kelvington United Church and helped commence a volunteer 'visitation' program. Alice passed away peacefully March 7, 2020 at the Kelvindell Lodge. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert, one sister Edith Hall and her five brothers, Olaf and Art Hanson, Henry, George and Ernie Gwilliam. Left to mourn are her sisters-in-law Alice (Art) Hanson, Hazel (George) Gwilliam, Ruth (Ernie) Gwilliam, Marion (Henry) Gwilliam and numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.







