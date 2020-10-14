- Allan Tyrone Hande was born to Henry and Lillian (Nelson) Hande on Nov. 8, 1937 at Marchwell, SK. He remembered his baptism at Bethel Lutheran Church in Marchwell on Nov 14, 1943 at the same time as his older sister Irene and his younger sister Jean. His confirmation of faith was on Sept. 25, 1955. Allan was united in marriage to the love of his life, Arla Patterson on Sept. 8, 1957. They farmed on the family farm north of Marchwell. They were blessed with four children. As well as farming, Allan worked for a telephone company installing the telephone lines in the area. Later, he was also the elevator agent at the Marchwell Wheat Pool elevator. In 1974, Allan moved his family to Wadena where he took a job working on a mixed farm. In 1976, the family moved again to Yorkton, SK. Allan worked for a roofing company and a construction company before starting his own carpentry business. With his workers, Milton and Roman, many projects were done. They built houses, garages, decks and various renovations and repairs. As a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church, Allan headed up the Property Committee for many years. He visited the church regularly to make sure everything was okay. Every Sunday morning in the winter, he was there early to clear the slightest skiff of snow off the sidewalks. He rarely missed a council meeting. Allan and Arla also enjoyed singing in the church choir. Allan enjoyed curling, deer hunting, bowling, and cooking. He helped his family with construction projects and loved driving the combine. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be remembered for his ability to make everyone laugh and his great hugs. Due to failing health, Allan moved to Langenburg Centennial Special Care Home on Aug. 25 and Arla was able to follow on Sept. 24. They were so happy to be reunited. Allan went to his eternal home on Oct 4, 2020 at the Langenburg Centennial Special Care home. He was 82 years old. Allan is survived by his wife, Arla; and his daughters, Carla (Robert) and Marlene (Duane) and his son Melvin; his daughter-in-law Sandy and his grandchildren: Malcolm, Amanda (Adrian), Preston, Shelbey (Jeff), Mark (Erin); Keith (Nicole), Blair (Pamela); Kyle (Melainie), Susan (Nathan), Kirk (Chelsea), Kristopher as well as 15 great grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Fern (David), Heather, Jean (Ralph), and Pam. He is fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Allan was predeceased by his son Calvin; his parents Henry and Lillian; and his sisters and their spouses Irene (Elmert), Jean and Elaine (Harry); also his father-in-law, Forrest and his mother-in-law Margaret, and brother-in-law Royce. A funeral service for Allan was held on Saturday, October 10 with Pastor Andrew Cottrill officiating.