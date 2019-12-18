Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Shumay. View Sign Obituary

SHUMAY - Andrew Henry Shumay (known to many as Henry), husband of Eleanor Shumay of Yorkton, passed away suddenly on Monday, December 2, 2019. Henry was born on May 6, 1942 in the Whitesand District to Wasyl and Nellie (Stefanyshyn) Shumay. He attended school in Orcadia, SK. Henry worked as a plumber for 52 years before retiring. Henry and Eleanor were blessed with two children Kelly and Carla. Henry was an active man enjoying numerous sports. Henry was predeceased by his parents Wasyl and Nellie; brothers Matt, John and Nick and his sister Pauline Becker. He leaves to mourn and cherish his memory, his loving wife Eleanor, his son Kelly (wife Sheri Hornung), granddaughters Mikaela and Brooke, his daughter Carla (Wally) Wilchowy and grandsons Reid and Greydon, sisters-in-law Doreen, Anne and Effie, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Henry will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Memory Eternal.







- Andrew Henry Shumay (known to many as Henry), husband of Eleanor Shumay of Yorkton, passed away suddenly on Monday, December 2, 2019. Henry was born on May 6, 1942 in the Whitesand District to Wasyl and Nellie (Stefanyshyn) Shumay. He attended school in Orcadia, SK. Henry worked as a plumber for 52 years before retiring. Henry and Eleanor were blessed with two children Kelly and Carla. Henry was an active man enjoying numerous sports. Henry was predeceased by his parents Wasyl and Nellie; brothers Matt, John and Nick and his sister Pauline Becker. He leaves to mourn and cherish his memory, his loving wife Eleanor, his son Kelly (wife Sheri Hornung), granddaughters Mikaela and Brooke, his daughter Carla (Wally) Wilchowy and grandsons Reid and Greydon, sisters-in-law Doreen, Anne and Effie, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Henry will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Memory Eternal. Published in Yorkton This Week from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close