- In the early hours of March 7, 2019 surrounded by family, our very loved mama and grandma ran into the arms of Jesus. She leaves to cherish her memory, three children, Jane (Brian) Heska of Okotoks, Glen (Kelly) Fiegal and Ted (Cindy) Fiegal all of Medicine Hat; eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Clara and Ole Helgeson; her husband Irvin, one son David and two sisters Marion McGillivray and Ruth Payne. Anne was born on May 12, 1931 in Theodore, SK to Ole and Clara Helgeson. The youngest of three girls, Anne was keen to help her father around the farm where she tended to animals for which she had special lifelong connections to and spent special times with her sisters Marion and Ruth, whom she admired deeply and spoke fondly of until her passing. On January 17, 1951, in Theodore, Anne married Irvin Fiegal, the beau who waited five years for her. Together they made their home in Yorkton and welcomed their first son David. Shortly after, the small family relocated to Prelate, SK to farm. In 1962, the family returned to Yorkton as a family of five, with the addition of Jane and Glen. The family unit was complete with the arrival of Ted, Anne's "baby", how she affectionately referred to him until her last days. Anne's compassion and tender heart for all living things transpired into her calling to the profession of nursing. In 1974, Irvin and Anne along with their two youngest boys moved to Mill Bay, BC where Anne completed her formal nurses training as an LPN. After spending five years on the island, an opportunity to purchase land just minutes from Yorkton brought them back to the prairies and poplars where their journey started. Here they built the home where her children and grandchildren made cherished memories to last a lifetime. Anne and Irvin settled in Medicine Hat in 2002 and enjoyed their golden years continuing on the tradition of togetherness and spending time gathered around the table with their children and grandchildren. Although Anne's love and faithfulness to her family has left an imprint on our hearts, the true legacy was her love for God. Right until the end, Anne sang praises to the Father and gave thanks until her last breath. With this, we are comforted by the blessed assurance of our salvation and eternal reunion with our Saviour. The funeral service was held in the PATTISON CHAPEL (Medicine Hat) on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Lyle Berg officiating. Interment followed in the Prairieview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to your local S.P.C.A. To e-mail an expression of sympathy, please direct it to: [email protected] subject heading: Anne Fiegal, or you may visit www.pattisonfuneralhome.com and leave a message of condolence. Arrangements are by the PATTISON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM, 540 South Railway St. SE, Medicine Hat T1A 2V6. Please call 1-866-526-2214 for further information. Published in Yorkton This Week from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019

