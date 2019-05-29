Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnold Hauserman. View Sign Obituary

HAUSERMANN - Arnold born January 26, 1932 - May 10, 2019 aged 87 years. Arnold Hausermann was always a quiet man. This trait was shared with the woodland regions of Saskatchewan that Arnold loved. As he walked through snow covered brush and pine, the silence was calming and relaxing, save for the occasional hoot of an owl or bugle of the elk. He glanced at the snow, reminiscent of the Alps of his Swiss homeland. Originating on a farm in this beautiful European country, which he shared with his parents, Ernst and Bertha Hausermann and his brothers Ruedi, Ernst and Oskar. At age 20, Arnold was required by law to serve in the Swiss military. Along with gaining both this role, and his distaste for cucumbers, Arnold also became well trained in the music of the trumpet and played in the army band. The wind increased as it carried itself throughout the bush, its travels reminded Arnold of when he would play the trumpet on his family farm and the melodies would travel throughout the summer sky and the citizens of Seengen could hear the song Silver Threads. Arnold continued walking down the forest path that had been beaten down in autumn months by the white-tailed deer. He walked along the shoreline of the frozen Woody River, he closed his eyes and tried to remember the sound of the flowing water and was greeted by the sound of the Atlantic Ocean, that in 1954, he crossed over as he left his familiar homeland and came to the new world of Canada. As the S.S. Atlantic reached port in Halifax and the salty/cool sea air ceased to caress his thick auburn hair Arnold continued westward. He went from town to town working as a bricklayer (the occupation that he shared with his father). From Toronto, Kamsack, Humboldt and Edmonton, along with the small towns and villages sprinkled throughout his travels. After spending a year in Canada, Arnold returned to Switzerland. Whilst he was working on a jobsite, he met Rosmarie. Rosmarie states that "When I looked into his brown eyes for the first time I fell in love forever". After three months he knew that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her and on September 29, 1956 they got married. Arnold had remembered Canada and he believed that it would be a good place to raise a family. Joined by his wife and his brother, Arnold returned to Kamsack. Rosmarie feeling alone in this new environment asked her sister Hanny if she could come. Together, with the support of their wives, Arnold and Oskar created Hausermann Bros. Masonry, where they were bricklayers and did stucco work all over Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The brothers brought their own traditional brand of masonry design techniques to Canada. The spending of time with the family was very important to Arnold. Arnold's dream of raising a family on a farm of his own was achieved as he purchased some farmland right outside of Kamsack. Spending of family time was also expressed with the many trips camping, fishing, trapping, hunting, berry picking as well visits back to Switzerland. Through his life it is plain to see that hard work was never really hard work but part of what he loved to do, always with his best effort. This is reflected in his respect and enjoyment of life, the beauty seen in nature, as well as the little pleasures such as taking time for coffee, visiting each other and helping those around you, whenever in need. The strong, compassionate, thoughtful and intelligent man continued walking through life being active and rarely sitting down. When he was diagnosed with Parkinson's his life as he knew it would be drastically changed forever. This journey was extremely difficult and heart breaking for those closest to him, however, Arnold Hausermann wasn't one for giving up. He tried his best to help and he tried even harder to be strong. Right to the end, it made his day when those around him could enjoy a meal with him, talk a bit, make a joke or just give a smile. He always tried somehow to lighten Rosmarie's burden, he never gave up even in those last moments, she took his hand and he held hers one last time. Arnold loved his life experience. This was very evident during his last visit back to the farm where his eyes showed his happiness at being back at the beloved home. Arnold was predeceased by his mother and father Bertha and Ernst Sr., two brothers, Ernst and Oskar. Arnold leaves to mourn and cherish his memory, his wife Rosmarie, brother Ruedi and sister-in-law Hanny. His children; Ernest (Lisa) Hausermann, Ruth (Dani) Scherrer, Susanne (Wayne) Mitchell, Ursula (Karl) Schiffer, Jacqueline Hausermann, Daniel (Paula) Hausermann. His grandchildren: Taylor and Mason Hausermann, Benjamin, Ricarda and Gregory Scherrer, Jonathon Bodnaryk, Amanda Fox, Matthew Bodnaryk, Stephanie, Michael, Adrianna and Markus Schiffer, Leah and Livie Hausermann and his great- grandchildren: Kenzie and Ryder Fox, Maverick and Carter Bodnaryk. Along with many nieces and nephews. Graveside service was held May 25, 2019 at Riverview Cemetery, Kamsack, SK with Reverend Kevin Sprong officiating. Donations in memory of Arnold Hausermann may be made to Kamsack District Nursing Home Auxiliary or to Westminster Memorial United Church Fund or to Parkinson Canada - Saskatchewan (610 Duchess St., Saskatoon SK. S7K 0R1).







His children; Ernest (Lisa) Hausermann, Ruth (Dani) Scherrer, Susanne (Wayne) Mitchell, Ursula (Karl) Schiffer, Jacqueline Hausermann, Daniel (Paula) Hausermann. His grandchildren: Taylor and Mason Hausermann, Benjamin, Ricarda and Gregory Scherrer, Jonathon Bodnaryk, Amanda Fox, Matthew Bodnaryk, Stephanie, Michael, Adrianna and Markus Schiffer, Leah and Livie Hausermann and his great- grandchildren: Kenzie and Ryder Fox, Maverick and Carter Bodnaryk. Along with many nieces and nephews. Graveside service was held May 25, 2019 at Riverview Cemetery, Kamsack, SK with Reverend Kevin Sprong officiating. Donations in memory of Arnold Hausermann may be made to Kamsack District Nursing Home Auxiliary or to Westminster Memorial United Church Fund or to Parkinson Canada - Saskatchewan (610 Duchess St., Saskatoon SK. S7K 0R1). Published in Yorkton This Week from May 29 to May 30, 2019

