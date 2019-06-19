Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Wayne Borys. View Sign Service Information Regina Funeral Home 4001 East Victoria Ave Regina , SK S4V 3A3 (306)-789-8850 Obituary

Barry Wayne Borys of Regina, SK, aged 67, passed away on June 5, 2019, at the Wascana Grace Hospice after living for two and a half years facing the daily challenges of Glioblastoma Multiforme while surrounded by the love and support of his family.



Barry was born in Yorkton, SK on October 2, 1951, to Alec and Rose Borys. He married Lillian Giraudier on July 31, 1971, and their union was blessed with two daughters. Barry's greatest love in life was his family. He will be missed by his loving mother, Rose; his best friend and loving wife of 48 years, Lillian; his daughter, Renée Nicurity; her husband, Jason Nicurity; their daughter, Téah; his daughter, Janelle; and her daughter, Mékélie. In addition, he will be missed by his brother, Terry; his brother-in-law, Richard Giraudier; his wife, Gail; and their family. Barry will also be missed by extended family members and many friends.



Barry was predeceased by his father, Alec (2001); his father-in-law, Jean Giraudier (2001); and his mother-in-law, Cécile Giraudier (2018). We know that they have already welcomed him home.



Barry attended public schools in Sandy Lake, MB; Melville, SK; and Bengough, SK. His post-secondary education was at the University of Regina. Barry's career as a teacher in Regina public schools saw him serve children, young people, their families, school communities, and his colleagues for thirty-five years.



According to Barry's wishes, cremation has occurred and there will be no service. Family and friends so wishing may make donations to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada by mailing your gift to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada, 205 Horton Street East, Suite 203, London, Ontario, N6B 1K7; by telephoning 1-800-265-5106; or by donating online at



We will forever celebrate Barry's dedicated love of family, his life exceptionally well-lived, and his significant contributions to the community. He was a hardworking man with a heart of gold.



We love you, Barry.

