MORRIS - Beatrice Ellen Morris was born November 17, 1940 in Saltcoats, SK. The only child to Charles (Rile) and May Lee. She attended Saltcoats School. On October 3, 1959 Beatrice married Lorne Morris. They raised two children on their family farm in the Llewelyn District near Bangor, SK. Beatrice was an active member of the Sunshine Ladies club in Llewelyn and attended the UCW meetings. Her life occupation was providing special care for their son, Kevin and loving attention to their daughter Adele. Beatrice had a big heart for her family. Her grandsons, Nolan and Curtis were important people in her life. When "her little man" Cole came into her life she was very proud to become a Great Granny. Beatrice was a special lady and known as Auntie Bea to many people. Her kindness and her love were shown through her love of conversation and always knitting "something for you". Her favourite pastime was knitting for hours. Beatrice enjoyed her hummingbirds and the flowers blooming. Her days were always brightened by a phone call or visit with special friends and family. Beatrice would be the first to mail a greeting card to you for any occasion. Beatrice cared for others selflessly her whole life. In March 2017 Beatrice moved to the Lakeside Manor Care Home in Saltcoats, SK which gradually became her home with lots of wonderful staff and friends to visit with and care for her endlessly. Beatrice will be forever missed by her caring daughter Adele (Robert Flavel) of Regina, loving grandsons Nolan (Stephanie), precious great-grandson, Cole of Regina and Curtis (Kristen) of Regina. Beatrice was predeceased by husband, Lorne and son, Kevin. Her parents Rile and May Lee and in-laws, Bill and Maggie Morris. A prayer service was held on March 8, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. from the Chapel of Christie's Funeral Home. A funeral service for Beatrice was held on March 9 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Christie's Funeral Home with Rev. Susan Griffith officiating. At this time, the family would like to extend a HUGE thank you to all the staff at the Saltcoats Care Home for the special care and love provided to Beatrice. Friends so wishing may make donations in Beatrice's memory to the Llewelyn Cemetery Fund (cheques may be made payable to RM of Saltcoats).







121 Palliser Way

Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6

(306) 782-2312

