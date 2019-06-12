Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard Royal. View Sign Service Information Paragon Funeral Services 521 Victoria Avenue Regina , SK S4N 0P8 (306)-359-7776 Obituary

ROYAL - Bernard "Bernie" Auguste. August 20, 1933 – May 30, 2019. Bernie was born in Winnipeg, MB, the son of Alberta and Auguste Royal. He had a brother, Robert, who has since passed away. His mother was an opera singer with the Winnipeg Opera Company. She was a beautiful singer. Bernie's great-grandfather was The Honourable Joseph Royal, Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan from 1891-1893. His photo still hangs in Government House today. Bernie leaves to mourn, his loving wife Nadine; daughters Jodi-lin and Dana McLeod (Rob) and son Rick (Daniella); grandchildren Denby, Jessie, Cassie, Brady, Anna and Kiera; and great-grandchildren Isaac, Noah and Lily. Bernie's family moved to Yorkton in 1939 where he attended Yorkton Collegiate Institute. During high school years, he played hockey with the Humboldt Indians. He obtained a hockey scholarship from Colorado College and while there Bernie was an outstanding hockey player. After college, he went to work with Royalite Oil Co. This is where he met his wife Nadine and they were married in 1959. Bernie was then employed with Kramer Tractor, first in the Swift Current area as a salesman and later in Regina as Parts Manager. He worked for Kramer for 33 years. Honouring Bernie's request, no formal service will be held. His wishes were for any donations in his memory to be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 1003 Decarie Blvd, Montreal, QC, H4A 0A9, Pasqua Hospital Palliative Care, Unit 3A c/o The Hospitals of Regina Foundation, #225-1874 Scarth Street, Regina, SK S4P 4B3, or to the Regina Wascana Grace Hospice, 2925 Reilly Avenue, Regina, SK, S4R 0P4. Online messages of condolence may be left at





