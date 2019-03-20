Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beryl Bauer. View Sign

BAUER - Beryl Belinda Bauer of Calder, SK passed away on March 6, 2019 at her home at the age of 65 years. Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through His servant Beryl. Beryl Belinda Bauer was born in Yorkton, SK on December 14, 1953 to parents William and Erna (nee Schmidt) Baumung. She was reborn as a child of God in the waters of Holy Baptism on January 1, 1954. On April 7, 1968 she was confirmed in the Christian faith and was fed the life-giving body and blood of Jesus. She was united in holy marriage to Brian Bauer on April 26, 1980. God also blessed them with the gift of two children; Marcus Winston B. and Kama Jessie B. Beryl convocated as a Registered Psychiatric Nurse in 1973 and advocated for Mental Health her entire life. Beryl worked in Mental Health till 1978, when she obtained her degree in Teaching Psychiatric Nursing. She then taught nursing, until returning to Yorkton to be the Manager of Mental Health inpatient unit. In 2011 Beryl took on a full-time position in Crocus Court Nursing Home in Roblin, MB. Beryl always put others needs ahead of her own; she ensured her patients received outstanding care. Beryl's love for life was like no other; she enjoyed all the small things that most overlooked. Building a farm with team work and devotion to Brian were her passion. Their love is never ending. Beryl loved Jackfish camp; she truly enjoyed her time down there cooking with her sisters. Beryl enjoyed working with wood, restoring old pieces, giving them life and purpose. Beryl loved to garden and care for her yard. Her love for flowers and the farm were unending. Cooking and baking on the other hand were subject to creativity and mandatory substitutions. She made sure to only bake with the window open allowing the wind to change the recipe page as she went. The wind also helped allow the smoke to clear by the time Brian came in to the sugarless gooseberry pie. Beryl was the cornerstone to our family. She ensured everyone was welcomed, loved and respected. Beryl loved to host our family gatherings; the bigger the better. She was never shy to talk to anyone or invite them in for a coffee, meal or good chat. Beryl and Brian were blessed with four grandchildren; Parker, Oliver, Araia and Amelia. Beryl was looking forward to and preparing for the arrival of her fifth grandbaby in March and the marriage of Marcus and Natasha in July. They were the light of her life. Always caring for, calling to check in or spoil them with the unending gifts, hugs and kisses. Beryl is predeceased by her Grandma and Grandpa Schmidt; her parents William and Erna Baumung; infant sister Joan; brothers-in-law Ron Wasilinchuk and Boris Kozicki, Brian's brother, Glen Bauer, nephew Dean Bauer and brother-in-law Hank Funk. Beryl is survived by her husband Brian; children Marcus, Natasha (Parker, Oliver, and Araia) and Kama, Scott (Amelia); sisters Esther Wasilinchuk, Brenda Kozicki, Glenda (Bruce) Kennedy; brothers Harley (Elaine) Baumung, Randi Baumung and multiple nieces, nephews and friends. The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord, for our sister Beryl. Prayers were held on Sunday evening from the Braendle-Bruce Funeral Chapel, Russell. The funeral service was held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Grace Lutheran Church, Zorra with Pastor Barry Wood officiating accompanied by Robert Hasselstrom (Pastor Emeritus) on the organ. Beryl's husband Brian was the urn bearer. Interment followed in the Parish Cemetery. Honourary pall bearers were all those in attendance. If friends so desire donations may be made to the Jackfish Bible Camp, Crocus Court Personal Care Home, Roblin or the Zorra Cemetery Fund. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at





