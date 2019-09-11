Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brent Baldwin. View Sign Service Information Springfield Funeral Home 2020 Springfield Road Kelowna , BC V1Y 5V8 (250)-860-7077 Obituary

BALDWIN - Brent. It is with profound sadness that the family shares the heartbreaking news of the sudden passing of Brent; beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, on September 3, 2019 at the young age of 70. He is survived by the love of his life of 40 years, Rhonda; daughters Kelly (Les) and Lana (Matt); son Cory; cherished grandchildren Ella and Olivia; and brothers Scott (Renee) and Dale (Sandy). Brent is predeceased by his parents Jay and Gurney. Brent lived a long and meaningful life touching many people along his journey. Brent was born in Antler, SK and raised in Yorkton, SK. He met Rhonda in Edmonton, AB where they had three amazing children that were the center of his world. They moved to Kelowna, BC to raise their family where Brent had a very successful career of 25 years with Freedom 55 Financial. Brent's first love was spending time with his family and friends with golf following as a very close second. Brent will be deeply missed, never forgotten and always remembered for his quick wit. Brent will be remembered by all who knew him for his zest for life, living life to its fullest and never being afraid to take on a challenge, big or small. Please join Brent's family in the celebration of his life on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Charles Garnier Parish, 3645 Benvoulin Rd, Kelowna, BC, followed by a reception at the Kelowna Golf & Country Club, 1297 Glenmore Dr, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation,





