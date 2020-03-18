Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brittany Fayant. View Sign Obituary

FAYANT - It is with great sadness that the family of Brittany Lee Fayant announce her sudden passing on March 7, 2020 at the age of 32. Brittany was born on November 3, 1987 in Yorkton, SK. A wee thing at birth spending 8 weeks in hospital but finally arriving home just in time for Christmas that year. Still not being very big and clothes hard to find, she had to borrow her two young aunties Christmas gifts which were homemade cabbage patch clothes. Since then she was known to her family as the "Cabbage Patch Kid". Though she grew well, she still had multiple birth defects that required many operations at a young age but she persevered. At the age of 18, Brittany was diagnosed with Schizophrenia. For about 12 years she lived in numerous approved homes. She was also in and out of the Pine Unit at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre to find help for her condition so she would be able to live on her own, or with her Grandmother. In 2018, she resided in the North Battleford Hospital for almost 18 months and received her wish of the help she needed. The doctors there found a medication that worked and Brittany got to go home to her Grandmother's care. So after many trials and tribulations over the years, she was happy. Brittany worked hard to adjust to her new normal life. Brittany was known to many as a very cheerful person. She loved to laugh, listen to music, draw, swim, and was always a great help to others, especially her Grandmother. Brittany was predeceased by her mother, Laureen Fayant in 2017. She is survived by her step-father Randy Atkinson, Sister Sara (Kailey) Shalovelo, Brother Kale Atkinson, Grandmother Joan Elaine Fayant, Grandfather Larry Fayant, Uncle Bradley (Susan) Fayant, their children Kurtis and Caleigh, Aunt Lesley Fayant (Matthew Eddy) and their children Brett, Hayley, Ryann, Hillary, and Blake, Aunt Lindsay Poersch (Darcy Blommaert), and her children Taylor and Cora, and many other great aunts, uncles and cousins. A private graveside service for Brittany will be held at a later date.







