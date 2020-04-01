Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BROWN -. View Sign Obituary

BROWN - It is with sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father and grandfather, Ferben Brown -- more commonly known to everyone as "Brownie" -- on March 12, 2020 at the age of 94 years young. He leaves behind his loving wife Marilyn, daughter Wendy (Toni), Damien, Kenzie; son Cam (Arlene), Emile; son Stephen; son Lincoln (Deanna), Lauren, Marek, Emma. Brownie was born on April 6, 1925 in Winnipeg, MB to Mr. & Mrs. C.H. Brown. He attended the Ft. Rouge School in Winnipeg up to grade 2. His family moved to the town of Sanford where he worked on a farm and went to the Consolidated School to grade 9. Brownie worked on the C.N.R. section gang until he enlisted in the army in 1943. He took his basic training at Fort Garry for three months and his advance training at Camp Shilo, MB. He served in England, France, Belgium and Holland. He was wounded and sent to the 16th Canadian General Hospital in England, then sent back to Winnipeg to the Deer Lodge Hospital. After being discharged, he started to work at multiple jobs which included three bakeries, furniture delivery, taxi driver, door to door sales, city transit driver and the Corps of Commissionaires. During this time he met and married Marilyn in September of 1972. Eventually after starting their family in Winnipeg, MB; they moved to Yorkton, SK in 1978. Upon moving to Yorkton, Brownie drove taxi for Dial-A-Cab and then drove city bus for Westerhaug Bus Lines until an accident at the Yorkton Exhibition in 1988 ended his working career. After many years, Brownie and Marilyn did volunteer work for the Home Care system as well as countless years at the gift shop in the Yorkton Regional Health Centre. His hobbies included music, doing latch hook, long walks, wildlife photography and just in general helping others. He also enjoyed travelling around to small towns outside of Yorkton with his wife for daily lunches, over time with age, slowed down to once a week. Brownie moved into the Yorkton and District Nursing Home in 2018 when he just wasn't able to stay at home on his own any longer. He always looked forward to Monday's in the home, because he loved watching Monday Night Raw (wrestling) with Lincoln, Deanna, Marek and Emma. It was a tradition started years ago at his home and continued until the very end. He got along with everyone at the nursing home really well, loved to participate in the different activities (especially the ones with the kids coming from the different schools), and causing the staff to have a laugh with his many one liner's. He became known to the staff lovingly as "Brownie" or just simply "Grandpa". For as long as he could he would wheel himself to visit his wife Marilyn in another wing of the nursing home, and when he tired out the staff was always there to help him continue to visit. Brownie was predeceased by his parents, a brother and sisters; all from Winnipeg. The funeral service was held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Yorkton Memorial Gardens Family Centre with Pastor Michael Sarafincian officiating. The interment took place in the garden of Devotion at Yorkton Memorial Gardens with Lincoln Brown, Deanna Brown, Wendy Skoglund and Cam Campbell as pallbearers. In Ferben's memory, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice as tokens of remembrance. Condolences to the family can be posted at







It is with sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father and grandfather, Ferben Brown -- more commonly known to everyone as "Brownie" -- on March 12, 2020 at the age of 94 years young. He leaves behind his loving wife Marilyn, daughter Wendy (Toni), Damien, Kenzie; son Cam (Arlene), Emile; son Stephen; son Lincoln (Deanna), Lauren, Marek, Emma. Brownie was born on April 6, 1925 in Winnipeg, MB to Mr. & Mrs. C.H. Brown. He attended the Ft. Rouge School in Winnipeg up to grade 2. His family moved to the town of Sanford where he worked on a farm and went to the Consolidated School to grade 9. Brownie worked on the C.N.R. section gang until he enlisted in the army in 1943. He took his basic training at Fort Garry for three months and his advance training at Camp Shilo, MB. He served in England, France, Belgium and Holland. He was wounded and sent to the 16th Canadian General Hospital in England, then sent back to Winnipeg to the Deer Lodge Hospital. After being discharged, he started to work at multiple jobs which included three bakeries, furniture delivery, taxi driver, door to door sales, city transit driver and the Corps of Commissionaires. During this time he met and married Marilyn in September of 1972. Eventually after starting their family in Winnipeg, MB; they moved to Yorkton, SK in 1978. Upon moving to Yorkton, Brownie drove taxi for Dial-A-Cab and then drove city bus for Westerhaug Bus Lines until an accident at the Yorkton Exhibition in 1988 ended his working career. After many years, Brownie and Marilyn did volunteer work for the Home Care system as well as countless years at the gift shop in the Yorkton Regional Health Centre. His hobbies included music, doing latch hook, long walks, wildlife photography and just in general helping others. He also enjoyed travelling around to small towns outside of Yorkton with his wife for daily lunches, over time with age, slowed down to once a week. Brownie moved into the Yorkton and District Nursing Home in 2018 when he just wasn't able to stay at home on his own any longer. He always looked forward to Monday's in the home, because he loved watching Monday Night Raw (wrestling) with Lincoln, Deanna, Marek and Emma. It was a tradition started years ago at his home and continued until the very end. He got along with everyone at the nursing home really well, loved to participate in the different activities (especially the ones with the kids coming from the different schools), and causing the staff to have a laugh with his many one liner's. He became known to the staff lovingly as "Brownie" or just simply "Grandpa". For as long as he could he would wheel himself to visit his wife Marilyn in another wing of the nursing home, and when he tired out the staff was always there to help him continue to visit. Brownie was predeceased by his parents, a brother and sisters; all from Winnipeg. The funeral service was held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Yorkton Memorial Gardens Family Centre with Pastor Michael Sarafincian officiating. The interment took place in the garden of Devotion at Yorkton Memorial Gardens with Lincoln Brown, Deanna Brown, Wendy Skoglund and Cam Campbell as pallbearers. In Ferben's memory, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice as tokens of remembrance. Condolences to the family can be posted at www.baileysfuneralhome.com. Published in Yorkton This Week from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close