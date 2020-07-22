BOTHNER - It is with extreme sadness that the family of Carter George Bothner announce his passing on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the age of 12. Carter was born on February 12, 2008. He grew up in Yorkton attending the Yorkton Nursery School, St. Alphonsus and St. Paul's Schools. He spent time riding his bike, swimming and playing at the splash parks and playgrounds. In Grade 3, he moved with his family to Pike Lake, SK. He continued to enjoy acreage life, quading, hunting and exploring the outdoors. Carter was known for his bright coloured clothing and his speed whether it be on foot or on ice. He had a strong endurance which lead him to be an excellent long distance runner. Carter's love of hockey and silliness in the change rooms lightened the mood for his teammates. Another sport he excelled in was soccer. He always tried his best, win or lose and was just as happy for others to succeed. He was a kind hearted child with big brown eyes that seemed to sense what you were feeling and anyone who ever had a hug from Carter knew he did what he could to make others feel better. Little kids looked up to him and Carter made time to play with everyone. His ability to care for all things living was seen in the way he treated animals and his green thumb. Carter loved chickens, playing, sports, Pokemon – especially Pikachu. He had incredible building skills and an imagination that allowed him to improve things and make them simpler to use. At a very young age, Carter was building advanced Lego and often would rebuild the kits without instructions. He was starting to learn new skills and spent time helping his Grandpa Bernie build a new moveable chicken coup. Carter's awareness of wild and tame animals was incredible. His patience and skills allowed him to catch many wild animals with his bare hands. Frogs, Chickadees, baby pigeons, full grown gopher, prairie chicken, domestic chickens, wild cats, mice and fish. Carter could pilot an atv better than some full grown adults could. Even at an early age his experience showed he knew how to read the trail. Carter liked kayaking after attending Canoe Camp. Within the first year of being at Pike Lake he got a kayak of his own and could be seen paddling around the creek. Carter enjoyed spending time with Grandpa Ed at the farm. While in the Calgary hospital Carter liked when Ed came to visit and they spent a lot of time drawing together. Carter and Uncle Chris liked to spend time fishing. Uncle Curtiss and Samantha spent summers camping with Carter and Alexis. Carter was an independent kid who enjoyed helping in the kitchen, making Scotch eggs and his speciality on Frydays - homemade Carter Fries which quickly became his sister's favourite. He made his own lunches for school by grade 2 and was a big help around the house always willing to try and make your day better. Carter had a quick wit and had some of the best sayings. His warm smile and laugh was contagious. When his baby sister, Bailey, joined the family in February Carter was so excited to be a Big Brother again. He would make up songs to sing to settle her. Carter had the magic touch to get Bailey to stop crying and go to sleep. Two years ago PANS caused a significant change in Carter and started lengthy struggles in and out of hospital. Robbing him of his middle school experience. He was going to the US to continue treatments once COVID restrictions allowed travel. As a final act of giving, Carter was able to be an organ donor and help improve others lives. Carter will be loving remembered by his sisters, Alexis (age 10) and Bailey (age 4 months), parents Angela and Lyle, grandparents Ed and Charlotte Bothner; Bernie and Thea Howe, Uncles Chris Howe, Curtiss Bothner and Winston (Crissy) Bothner. As well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Carter's life will be held at his family home in August. We ask those that wish to share memories and pictures of Carter to stop by 59 Redwood Drive and record them in the binder prior to August 1st. This book of stories will help Carter's sisters remember him. Donations can be made to the Pike Lake Fire Department Site 708 Box 77 RR7 Saskatoon S7K 1N2 or to a children's charity of your choice.







