Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Byczynski. View Sign Obituary

BYCZYNSKI - Charles Byczynski was born to Peter and Mary Byczynski in Alexander, MB on April 20, 1930. Early on they moved to Rocanville, SK. They settled into a 2 storey home, kept cows, chickens and grew a large garden. Charlie attended school in Rocanville until grade 6. One of his first paying jobs was at a local bakery. He then went to work for the railway at Bear Creek. He met his first wife Maxine (Davies) in Rocanville. They were married in 1955 and were blessed with 3 boys: Stephen, Timothy and Michael. In 1962 they moved to Bredenbury and Charlie gained employment at IMC K1 mine. He worked there on the belt crew until he retired in 1995. Over those years Charlie served on town council and was a hockey coach. He brought Boy Scouts to Bredenbury as their first boys scout leader. He was a golfer and a fisherman. Charlie also loved to go camping with his family. Charlie remarried in 2002. Anne and Charlie enjoyed their life in Bredenbury until 2018 when they moved to an apartment in Yorkton. Charlie leaves to mourn his passing and celebrate his life: his wife Anne, his daughter-in-law Marlene, granddaughter Stacy (Jeff), grandson Chad (Brianne) and great-grandson Brooks. His son Tim and daughter-in-law Bev, grandsons Kirk, Clark (Andrea), Scott (Raquel) and Adam. His son Michael, daughter-in-law Sheryl, grandson Austin and granddaughters Madisson (Dexter) and Kathleen (Anthony). As well as Anne's family Bev, Walter, John and their spouses and children. His brothers-in-law Gord (Ann) Davies and Ken Davies as well as nieces and nephews. Charlie is predeceased by his wife Maxine (1987), his son Stephen (2005), his parents Peter and Mary and his in-laws Bill and Gertrude. His brother Ed and Ed's wife Gene. After a brief stay in hospital, Charlie passed away peacefully in the early morning of May 22, 2019. A Memorial Service was held for Charles on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am from the Bredenbury Town Hall in Bredenbury, SK. A private family interment followed in the Bredenbury Town Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Town of Bredenbury Community Rink or to the charity of one's choice.







- Charles Byczynski was born to Peter and Mary Byczynski in Alexander, MB on April 20, 1930. Early on they moved to Rocanville, SK. They settled into a 2 storey home, kept cows, chickens and grew a large garden. Charlie attended school in Rocanville until grade 6. One of his first paying jobs was at a local bakery. He then went to work for the railway at Bear Creek. He met his first wife Maxine (Davies) in Rocanville. They were married in 1955 and were blessed with 3 boys: Stephen, Timothy and Michael. In 1962 they moved to Bredenbury and Charlie gained employment at IMC K1 mine. He worked there on the belt crew until he retired in 1995. Over those years Charlie served on town council and was a hockey coach. He brought Boy Scouts to Bredenbury as their first boys scout leader. He was a golfer and a fisherman. Charlie also loved to go camping with his family. Charlie remarried in 2002. Anne and Charlie enjoyed their life in Bredenbury until 2018 when they moved to an apartment in Yorkton. Charlie leaves to mourn his passing and celebrate his life: his wife Anne, his daughter-in-law Marlene, granddaughter Stacy (Jeff), grandson Chad (Brianne) and great-grandson Brooks. His son Tim and daughter-in-law Bev, grandsons Kirk, Clark (Andrea), Scott (Raquel) and Adam. His son Michael, daughter-in-law Sheryl, grandson Austin and granddaughters Madisson (Dexter) and Kathleen (Anthony). As well as Anne's family Bev, Walter, John and their spouses and children. His brothers-in-law Gord (Ann) Davies and Ken Davies as well as nieces and nephews. Charlie is predeceased by his wife Maxine (1987), his son Stephen (2005), his parents Peter and Mary and his in-laws Bill and Gertrude. His brother Ed and Ed's wife Gene. After a brief stay in hospital, Charlie passed away peacefully in the early morning of May 22, 2019. A Memorial Service was held for Charles on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am from the Bredenbury Town Hall in Bredenbury, SK. A private family interment followed in the Bredenbury Town Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Town of Bredenbury Community Rink or to the charity of one's choice. Published in Yorkton This Week from May 29 to May 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close