Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles McIntyre. View Sign Obituary

MCINTYRE - Charles Douglas McIntyre of Lethbridge, beloved son of Lee and Heather McIntyre, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 10 years. Charles was born on July 15, 2009 in Yorkton, SK. He lived in Yorkton, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge. Charles went to school at Coalbanks Elementary School for the past 3 years. He loved spending time with family, friends and his pets, biking, camping, boating, playing video games and watching his favorite shows and movies. Charles is survived by his parents Lee and Heather; brother Simon; grandparents Doug and Irene McIntyre, Charles and Sandra Weinhandl; great-grandparents Mildred and Lawrence Weinhandl, Gladys Zimmer (Krepakevich); Aunts and Uncles Dawn and Steven Iwaasa, Kara and Shane Dyer, Carl and Darcy Weinhandl, Amanda and Jon Carr; cousins Hailey, Andrew, Madison, Gaven, Theodore and Rayne. A Celebration of Charles' Life will be held at a later date. Cremation entrusted to Martin Brothers Funeral Chapels. Visit





- Charles Douglas McIntyre of Lethbridge, beloved son of Lee and Heather McIntyre, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 10 years. Charles was born on July 15, 2009 in Yorkton, SK. He lived in Yorkton, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge. Charles went to school at Coalbanks Elementary School for the past 3 years. He loved spending time with family, friends and his pets, biking, camping, boating, playing video games and watching his favorite shows and movies. Charles is survived by his parents Lee and Heather; brother Simon; grandparents Doug and Irene McIntyre, Charles and Sandra Weinhandl; great-grandparents Mildred and Lawrence Weinhandl, Gladys Zimmer (Krepakevich); Aunts and Uncles Dawn and Steven Iwaasa, Kara and Shane Dyer, Carl and Darcy Weinhandl, Amanda and Jon Carr; cousins Hailey, Andrew, Madison, Gaven, Theodore and Rayne. A Celebration of Charles' Life will be held at a later date. Cremation entrusted to Martin Brothers Funeral Chapels. Visit www.mbfunerals.com to send a condolence. Published in Yorkton This Week from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close