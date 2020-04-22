MCINTYRE - Charles Douglas McIntyre of Lethbridge, beloved son of Lee and Heather McIntyre, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 10 years. Charles was born on July 15, 2009 in Yorkton, SK. He lived in Yorkton, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge. Charles went to school at Coalbanks Elementary School for the past 3 years. He loved spending time with family, friends and his pets, biking, camping, boating, playing video games and watching his favorite shows and movies. Charles is survived by his parents Lee and Heather; brother Simon; grandparents Doug and Irene McIntyre, Charles and Sandra Weinhandl; great-grandparents Mildred and Lawrence Weinhandl, Gladys Zimmer (Krepakevich); Aunts and Uncles Dawn and Steven Iwaasa, Kara and Shane Dyer, Carl and Darcy Weinhandl, Amanda and Jon Carr; cousins Hailey, Andrew, Madison, Gaven, Theodore and Rayne. A Celebration of Charles' Life will be held at a later date. Cremation entrusted to Martin Brothers Funeral Chapels. Visit www.mbfunerals.com to send a condolence.
Published in Yorkton This Week from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020