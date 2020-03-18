Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clive Craig. View Sign Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

CRAIG - Clive Ross Craig was born on November 30, 1942 in Moose Jaw, SK to parents Albert and Dorothy Craig. He passed away on February 14, 2020 at the Kamsack and District Nursing Home in Kamsack, SK. He was 77 years of age. Clive is predeceased by his parents Albert and Dorothy, his son Michael, Sisters Dianne Craig and Roberta Nowicki, and his brother Ken. He leaves behind to mourn, his wife Beverly, his son Cory (Silke), grandson Ben, granddaughters Mia from Germany and Madison (Michael's daughter) from Calgary AB, Brothers Murray (Judy) Calgary, Doug (Cheryl) Moose Jaw, Bob (Angie) Regina; Sister Karen Craig (Edmonton), as well as many nieces and nephews from Winnipeg, Moose Jaw, Lethbridge and Calgary. His step-children Margaret Kopchynski (Kim), Sherry Miller (Dustin, Byron (Chelsea), Braeden) and Mark Miller will also mourn his loss. It has been said that "Clive was a living legend in Saskatchewan's recreation community" mentoring many recreation professionals throughout his career. Clive graduated high school in Moose Jaw and tried his hand at working in media, community programing and the Canadian Pacific Railway. In 1976 he attended Recreation Tech School in Calgary, AB and he became the Recreation Director in Elrose. A few years later he moved to Martensville and after 22 years as the Recreation Director in the community of Esterhazy, Clive retired. Clive was an active volunteer in every community that he lived in helping out with sports and recreation holding many different positions on community boards. He volunteered on the boards of the Qu' Appelle Recreation Association, Parkland Recreation Inc. and Zone 4 Sports Council, as well as a member of the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association (SPRA). Provincially, Clive was involved with many SPRA committees and served on the Board of Directors for twelve years. His dedication was so admirable that the SPRA formally recognized him in 2004, granting him the Award of Merit, and in 2011, he received the SPRA President's Award of Distinction. On October 18, 2019, Clive was named as the recipient of the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award by the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association. Clive's dedication to sports and recreation touched the lives of many, the impact that he made will always be remembered. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, March 11 from the chapel of Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium. Internment will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium Yorkton, SK.







