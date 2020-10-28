- Daniel Alexander Skea was born on the family farm in the Beaverdale District on November 26, 1923. He was the youngest of seven children born to William and Betsy (Patterson) Skea. Daniel grew up on the family farm and attended Beaver School which was situated right across the road. He enjoyed school and after graduation attended the College of Agriculture at the University of Saskatchewan. He was very proud of the high marks that he received there. On November 24, 1951 in Victoria B.C. he was united in marriage to Alice Mary Betts. They moved back to Saskatchewan living and working on the family farm. They were blessed with two children Brenda and Donald. The family moved back to Victoria in 1956 were Daniel worked for the B.C. Government until his retirement in 1976. Following Daniel's retirement Alice and Daniel moved back to the family farm. Sadly Alice passed away on December 27, 1994. Daniel continued to live on the farm until he moved to Kamsack, SK to live with his second wife Frances Lazar whom he married on June 14, 1997. After Frances passed away on April 14, 2012 Daniel continued to live in their home until January 2015 at that time he moved into The Eaglestone Personal Care Home, taking with him his keyboard. Daniel was self-taught and played music by ear over the years learning to play cords on the piano, accordion and the keyboard. One of the songs that he learned was "Five Foot Two and Eyes of Blue". In March of 2019 Daniel moved into the Kamsack and District Nursing Home where he continued to live until his passing on October 18, 2020 at the age of 96. Daniel was predeceased by his father in 1938 and his mother in 1956; brother's Francis 1921, Kenneth 1929, Atholl 1996; sister's Hazel 1990, Jessie 1990, Bella 1994; wives Alice 1994, Frances 2012; and great grandson Easton 2019. Those left to celebrate his life are his daughter Brenda (John) Weber Yorkton, SK, son Don (Virginia) Skea Williams Lake, B.C.; 8 grandchildren Dennis (Cindy), Thomas (Jenn), Joanne (Mark), Brian (Shannon), Hayley, Jeff (Chanel), Melissa and Kevin; 16 great grandchildren Michael, Ashley, Brendon, Lane, Carly, Ashley, Tamara, Brendan, Victoria, Amelia, Analise, Jayke, Aiden, Sabrina, Joah, and Ethan; 4 great-great grandchildren Ava, Luke, James and Easton. A funeral service was held on Saturday October 24, 2020 from the chapel of Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium with Rev. Jen Dresser officiating. Interment followed at the Springside Town Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium.