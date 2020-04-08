Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darnell Fraser Gaw. View Sign Obituary

FRASER GAW - Darnell. August 1940 – April 2020. In her 80th year, Darnell Molly Fraser Gaw, a long–time resident of Grenfell, SK, due to cancer left us while sleeping peacefully on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at her present home in the Wolseley Memorial Integrated Care Center. Darnell was born and raised in Saskatoon. She spent most of her adult life in South East Saskatchewan where she felt at home; but also, she had a great love for the North. Darnell's passion for the Arts were showcased in her paintings, writing, singing, and dancing. The church anchored her spirit by providing a place of fellowship and worship while establishing deep personal relationships. Darnell was a gifted life-teacher-actively listening, offering advice when needed; and mostly, just being present by creating an ease and warmth when with her. She was described by all who knew her as being thoughtful, friendly and giving-a loving beautiful lady. Darnell's greatest highlight in her life was becoming a mother. She is survived by her children; Jo-Anne and Mark, grandchildren: Tanille, Brenda, Elan & Rayna, great-grandchildren: Grace, Jack & Henry, her brothers Gerry & Kevin, sisters: Lynne, Mary Jo, Sandi & Debbie, step-mother Roberta and several nieces, nephews, and cousins of whom most live in Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Predeceased by her mother Hazel and father Alexander, husband Bob, and brothers Pat & Gordon. Darnell's family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation and gratitude to all care workers and professionals who offered her love, compassion and friendship in her final years. Darnell, mom, nana, and great-nana will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts-her spirit lives on. A celebration of her life is pending. Donations in memory of Darnell can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan 1738 Quebec Avenue Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9. Online condolences can be made at





