SCHWITZER - Darwin Schwitzer was born October 22, 1940 to John and Mary (Szumutka) Schwitzer. He was born on the family farm in the Bangor, SK District. Darwin attended Pilchak School. He had many fond memories of growing up on the farm. He worked at Pool Construction, Morris Rod Weeder, and at mines by Saskatoon and Lanigan. In 1967 Darwin married Pat Hull, from the Willowbrook area. Darwin and Pat started farming in the Willowbrook and Jedburgh area in 1974. After they sold the farm they moved into Springside. Darwin is predeceased by his parents John and Mary, and an infant son; Brothers Richard and Leo; sisters Janett and Lorna and by his brother-in-law Phil Rusu. He leaves to mourn his wife Pat, brother's Don (Jan), Jack (Heather), sister's Marg (Bill) Topp, Linda Schwitzer, Diane (Alvin) Senft, and brother-in-law Jim Munro, as well as many nieces and nephews. Darwin passed away suddenly in his home on April 29, 2020. A private memorial service was held on Friday May 8, 2020 from the chapel of Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium with Shelly Morrison officiating. Committal of remains will take place at a later date. For more information or to send condolences to the family please contact www.ChristiesFuneralHome.com.
Published in Yorkton This Week from May 13 to May 15, 2020.