– Dawn. On July 7, 2020, Ms. Dawn Zimmer of St. Albert, AB passed away unexpectantly at the age of 63 years due to numerous health issues. She is survived by her sister, Yvonne Spicer; Niece, Amanda Spicer; brother in law Brad Spicer; as well as many relatives and friends. Dawn was predeceased by her mom, Hazel Zimmer and father, Herbert Zimmer. Dawn was a nurse and then a clinical nurse educator with Grant MacEwan University in Edmonton. She loved the pursuit of knowledge, earning her masters degree in nursing and a number of degrees including sociology and continued to take many varied courses right through to 2020. She was a staunch defender of the Canadian Health Care system and women's rights. The family service for Dawn will be at 1:30 P.M. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Saskatoon Funeral Home and a livestream of the service can be accessed from the funeral home website. The graveside service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 25 at the Yorkton City Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to any of the following: the Kidney, Heart and Stroke or the Diabetes Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com
