Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

KOPTIE - Debra Ann Koptie passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 due to health complications at the age of 64. She was born August 10, 1955 in Flin Flon, MB. Deb was 1 of 5 children born to mother Francis Wells and father James Wells. Deb was an extraordinary and generous woman; anyone who met her would say the same. Deb was known as a fighter, a true stubborn Italian woman. She was strong, incredible and courageous. She impacted all those who met her in the most positive way. She always found a way to stay positive using sarcastic humour during dark times. Debra was a woman who truly touched those who met her. She is loved deeply by so many; her courageous spirit will live on through her friends and family. We cannot forget her famous Italian spaghetti and meatballs that all friends and family would ask for and loved. Deb was known to be fighter and never gave up. She is now our guardian angel, forever watching over us. She is survived by her husband Norman and her three daughters, Stephanie, Ashlee, Kathleen and her two brothers Kenny Wells, Arden Wells, her sister Cathy Wells. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from the Chapel of Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium, Yorkton, SK with Fr. Leonid Malkov CSsR officiating. Interment is to follow at a later date. Memorial donations in Debra's name may be made to The for







