WAGNER
- With sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather on October 26, 2020 at Jowsey House in the Yorkton and District Nursing Home at the age of 90. Dennis Glen Wagner was born on the family farm at MacNutt, SK. on March 5, 1930. He was the second child of Adelheid and Philip Wagner. Dennis' early years were spent in MacNutt, where he started school, the family then moved to Yorkton where he continued his elementary school education. Memories include chopping wood, outdoor hockey, and belonging to the Army Cadets. The family returned to MacNutt for a brief period of time. Dennis and family eventually moved back to Yorkton where he completed Grade 12 at the Yorkton Collegiate Institute. While attending high school Dennis worked at the bowling alley manually setting up the pins. Dennis' mother passed away at an early age leaving their older sister Iris to care for the family. Sadly their father passed away six short years later. After graduation Dennis found employment with Auto Electric Service Ltd., Where he remained in excess of 40 years. During his travels as a salesman for the company he met a newly graduated nurse by the name of Marlyn Starr working in Canora, SK. They married on May 2, 1959 at St. Gerard's Church in Yorkton. They began their married life in Yorkton where they bought their first home and started their family. They raised their three boys Kevin, Greg, and Grant in this home and Dennis remained there until earlier this year. Dennis and Marlyn enjoyed travelling across the country, camping along the way, eventually they bought a cottage at Good Spirit Lake, where they enjoyed boating, fishing and relaxing at the sand dunes. Winter brought snowmobiling and casino trips with friends. Their first winter trip to Hawaii led to a lifelong love of travel to several destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and South America. They also enjoyed multiple cruises which took them to the Panama Canal, Australia, and to the Mediterranean. A lifelong interest in sports meant many hours in the recliner with the remote control in hand. Due to declining health Dennis spent a few months at the Theodore Health Centre before moving to the Yorkton and District Nursing Home where he remained until his passing. Dennis was predeceased by his parents Adele and Philip, his in-laws Theodore and Julia Starr; sister and brother-in-law Iris and Gerry Torgunrud, brother Garry Wagner of Calgary and sister-in-law Geraldine Wagner of Regina; sisters and brothers-in-law Dorothy and Oscar Gellert, Georgina and Alfie Achtymichuk, and Bob and Doreen Starr. Those left to celebrate his life are his wife of 61 years Marlyn, sons Kevin (Kim), Greg, and Grant, granddaughter Tara and grandson Gage, great-grandchildren Derek, Courtnee, Alexia, and Dominic; brother Morley (Carol) Wagner (Regina), sister-in-law Moira (Calgary); as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. Thank you to all of Dennis' caregivers during his hospitalizations in the last six months. A memorial service for Dennis was held on October 20, 2020 from the chapel of Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium with Doreen Day officiating. Interment followed in the Yorkton City Cemetery. Those wishing to make memorial donations in Dennis' name may contribute to the MacNutt Community Centre Roof Fund. Please make cheques payable to: Village of MacNutt, write "Roof Fund" in memo. Mail to: MacNutt Community Center Roof Fund, P.O. Box 59, MacNutt, SK S0A 2K0. e- Transfer to: macnuttrooffund@gmail.com.
