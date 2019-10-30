Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna St. Louis. View Sign Service Information Park Funeral Chapel - Saskatoon 311 Third Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2H9 (306)-244-2103 Obituary

ST. LOUIS - Donna Lee. 1943-2019. The passing of Mrs. Donna Lee St. Louis (nee Pruden), age 76 years, beloved wife of Wayne occurred on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Sunnyside Nursing Home. Donna is survived by her loving husband Wayne; son Lee (Sherry); daughter Tara Lynn (Brad) Rurak; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and by her brother Clayton Pruden. Donna was born on February 28, 1943 at Quill Lake, SK to James and Agnes (Nupdal) Pruden. She took her schooling in Wynyard, attended High school in Moose Jaw and started Psych Nursing in Moose Jaw. She then worked for Stretch Sewing. Donna married Wayne St. Louis in 1962 and they lived in Moose Jaw, Ottawa, North Battleford, Churchill, Baker Lake, NWT, Yorkton, Martensville and moved to Saskatoon in 2000. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and crafting and was a member of the Quilter's Guild and Beta Sigma Phi. Donna enjoyed summers at the cottage and winters in Yuma, Arizona. She had an adventurous spirit travelling and visiting many countries. She loved having her family together, had a great sense of humour, and loved making her grandchildren laugh. Most of all she loved her husband Wayne. The family would like to thank the Staff at Sunnyside Nursing Home for their care and compassion shown to Donna during her time there. Please, we request no flowers, instead donations to the Kidney Foundation. There will be a Come and Go Reception at Park Funeral Home, 311-3rd Avenue North on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm with a short program commencing at 2:30 pm. Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at





