SPEIDEL - HAHN - Doreen Mary Speidel - Hahn was born on July 20, 1939 to Phillip and Colleen (nee Kiselbach) Schick. Doreen was one of fourteen children born on the family farm Northeast of Duff, having nine brothers and four sisters. She attended Colmer School until the completion of Grade 8 and later obtained her GED. On October 12, 1962 Doreen was married to Harold Speidel. They formed their life together farming by Hubbard, SK until 1976 when they relocated to Yorkton. Doreen and Harold were blessed with five (awesome) children, all of whom reside in Yorkton. After Harold's passing on December 8, 1991 Doreen found a partner in Jack Hahn and they were married August 15, 1998. Over the years Doreen worked various jobs with her favourite being her home based business of cake decorating and floral arranging. Doreen also loved her crafting and gardening. Her yard was always full of beautiful flowers and garden ornaments. Her love of travel took her to various places such as Niagara Falls, Nashville, Hawaii, New Orleans, Cuba and on a honeymoon cruise to the Caribbean. Doreen enjoyed time with her family and friends especially at social gatherings, weddings and dances. Many of her children and grandchildren spent numerous Saturdays listening to the 'Saturday Night Get Together' on Yorkton's local radio station getting their weekly dance lesson in. She was fondest of her family - her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren (to whom she was lovingly referred to as Granny). Doreen was predeceased by her parents Phillip and Colleen (Kiselbach) Schick; brothers, Art (Pearl), Ernest, Henry (Ruby), Herbert, Wilfred and David; sisters, Donavine in infancy, Gertie (Henry) Kohlenberg and Edna Schick; her husband Harold Speidel; nephews, Kenneth Schick and Perry Schick. She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband Jack Hahn; her children, Janilyn (Mike) Solonenko and their children Nicole (Brandon) Ludwar, Kamden and Kade, Brittany Solonenko (Phil Adams) Nate and Luke; Joanne (Jim) Blahut; Coreen (David) Langley and their children Chellan and Brent; Charlene (Ed) Zapshalla; Neil Speidel (Nicole Bot) and children Bailey Speidel (Nick), Logan Speidel, Jessica and Austin Bot; her brothers, Fernie (Agnes), Vern (Judy), Wilson (Audrey); her sister Evelyn (Edwin) Stich and sister-in-law Rose Schick, along with the Harold Speidel Families, the Jack Hahn families, numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. A prayer service for Doreen was held on March 7, 2019 at 7 p.m. from the Chapel of Christie's Funeral Home. Rev. Sarah Giles officiated the funeral service on March 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. from St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment followed in the Yorkton City Cemetery. Donations in Doreen's memory may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities.







