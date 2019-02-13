Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Knoll. View Sign

KNOLL - Doris Marjorie Knoll (nee Katzberg) passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Saviour January 26, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Frederick Katzberg and Mathilda Hedwig (Hattie) Katzberg (nee Batke); her two sisters: Audrey Sonnenberg and Janice Katzberg; and her husband, Louis Knoll. She is greatly missed by her children: David, Faith and Nathan; grandchildren: Aaron, Byron, Skylor, Seren, Amie and Julia; and great-grandchildren: Alexis, Erica, Lily and Mariela. Doris was born in Ebenezer, SK October 12, 1924 where she grew up with her two sisters. The family was very active in the Ebenezer Baptist Church and the church faithfully supported Doris and Louis during their time in India. She also was an active softball player in Church youth competitions where she got to know Louis from the Springside team. She worked in Yorkton during the war years until she married Louis and moved with him to study at Northern Baptist Theological Seminary in Chicago. While in Chicago, David and Faith were born. Both Doris and Louis felt called to missionary work. Since the Canadian Baptist mission did not have a mission in India, after completing seminary, they embarked by ship to India as missionaries with the American Baptist Mission Society. Nathan was born in India during language training. Doris was a devoted, loving wife who provided Louis with unstinting support during numerous and demanding missionary activities, as well as assisting Louis in pursuit of his doctorial degree at Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, CA, while also raising a family and receiving her Master's degree from Serampore Theological College in India. They were an inseparable team who served the Lord together in India for 28 years. Following retirement from the mission board they moved to the Bay Area in California where she worked as Executive Assistant at the office of the Mission Society in Oakland, while Louis was Vice President and taught at the American Baptist Seminary of the West. In 1978 they moved to British Columbia, first to West Vancouver, then to Vancouver Island and finally to Westminster Nursing Home in White Rock where Doris devoted her attention to Louis until his passing in 2004. Doris was a proud and loving mother and grandmother who not only prepared detailed records and pictures of her children's and grandchildren's lives but relished the holiday season and other visits with family. Her sound advice, love and attention will be missed. We rejoice in her deliverance to the Lord and reunion with her husband and numerous relatives and friends from around the world. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Canadian Baptist Ministries, 7185 Millcreek Drive, Mississauga, ON, L5N 5R4. A funeral service for Doris was held on Monday, February 4 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Christie's Funeral Home in Yorkton with Pastor Brian Kirsch officiating. Interment followed in Springside Cemetery.







121 Palliser Way

Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6

(306) 782-2312

