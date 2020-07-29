RUSNACK
– Doris. January 4, 1924 - July 15, 2020. Doris passed away at the age of 96 ½ years at RUH, Saskatoon. Doris will lovingly be remembered by all who knew her for her kindness, patience, generosity, hospitality, sense of humor and her love for her God Jehovah and for his promise that she will be resurrected into a beautiful Paradise. She is lovingly survived by her children, sons Rodney (Diane) Rusnak of Sparwood, BC; John (Lil) Rusnack of Clavet; daughters Pernell Noble of Saskatoon; Naomi (Dave) Bodnaryk of Fort Qu'Appelle; and Glenda Rusnack of Yorkton; as well as her brother Matthew (Viola) Surkan of Ottawa. Doris loved and cherished her 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandsons. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. Doris was predeceased by her husband Adam, son Brian, grandson Kane, parents Nick and Lena (Woronuik) Surkan, sister Katherine Surkan and brother John Surkan. She lived most of her life in and around the Yorkton area before moving two years ago to live with her daughter in Saskatoon. Originally, she was a school teacher but left to raise her young family. Later she worked in retail sales and then as the administrative assistant for her husband's landscaping business. A Graveside Memorial will be held at the Yorkton City Cemetery later this summer. Cremation arrangements in care of David Schurr – Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca