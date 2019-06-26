Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Toews. View Sign Obituary

TOEWS - Doris "Ruth" Reimer Toews was born with her twin brother Don on December 23, 1938 to Jacob and Agnes Reimer. She passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019. Ruth grew up on the family farm at Giroux, MB. She had a happy childhood with her brothers and sisters. She was the second youngest of 10 children. As a girl she attended Ridgewood School. Her family had many picnics at the 'gravel pit'. They played many games of baseball together. At the age of 14, Ruth accepted Jesus into her heart. She was baptized into the Church of God in Christ Mennonite, Steinbach, MB. Often she said "I've had to come to Jesus many times and ask for forgiveness and guidance in my life. Jesus has always been there for me". She remained faithful to her vows until the end. On September 23, 1960 Ruth married Allan Toews and shared 58 happy years together. Their home was blessed with 2 sons and 1 daughter. Ruth worked at many jobs: Reimer Foods, Duerksen Printers and Olfert Printers. Later she took courses to become a Care Aide and a Home Care Nurse. She loved helping people. Allan and Ruth moved from Steinbach, MB to Enderby and Abbotsford, BC then resided in Bredenbury, SK. They enjoyed making new friends as well as reconnecting with old friends. Mom loved to cook and especially loved having a table full of company. She gladly stopped her work to enjoy a chat and a good cup of coffee with family and friends. Reading, crocheting and painting were her hobbies. Our family had various people board at their place. Those who did became like family. Mom loved children, babysitting often. She even got to look after her great-grandchildren. She was Grandma Ruth and Auntie Ruth to many. An experience that she held dear to her heart was in 2003 when she sat beside her grandson Chad's bedside while he was dying. She got to witness the angels take him home. Those left to cherish fond memories are: her husband Allan, their children Daryl and Sue, Bredenbury, SK, Chris and Dwight Warkentin, Edberg, AB, James and Bernice, Dewberry, AB, 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Three sisters Elma Giesbrecht, Janet and Bill Rempel, Sue and Don Barkman, Steinbach, MB. Her twin brother Don and Edith Reimer, Armstrong, BC, two sisters-in-law, Norma Reimer and Janice Reimer, Cromer, MB. Allan's family Ken Toews, Port Elgin, NB, Lorne and Marg Toews, John and Elaine Toews, Joyce Toews, Steinbach, MB, Katherine and Willard Issac, Helen and Ralph Weibe, Kleefeld, MB and many nieces, nephews and friends. Those preceding her in death are: her parents, parents–in-law, one sister, 4 brothers, 4 brothers-in-law, 3 sisters-in-law and one grandson. We want to express our sincere thanks for the excellent care that she received from all her caregivers at the Langenburg Centennial Care Home. A service of comfort for family and friends was held on Tuesday, June 11 at 7:00 pm from the Church of God in Christ Mennonite Church in Satlcoats, SK. The funeral service was held from the Church of God in Christ Mennonite Church on Wednesday, June 12 at 10:30 am.







