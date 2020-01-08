Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Martinuk. View Sign Service Information Kopan's Funeral Service 353 2nd Avenue North Yorkton , SK S3N 1H6 (306)-783-0099 Obituary

MARTINUK – Dorothy (nee Morash) Martinuk passed away peacefully at the Lakeside Manor Care Home in Saltcoats on Sunday, December 15, 2019 just short of her 93rd birthday. Dorothy was born on the family farm in the Calder District on January 1, 1927 to William and Annie (nee Sawa) Morash. After completing her schooling Dorothy met John Martinuk in Roblin, Manitoba and after a time they were united in Holy Matrimony. Dorothy or "Dot" as she was lovingly known by many and John were blessed with three children, Darlene, Darryl, and Dwayne. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved and enjoyed all of her family. She was actively involved with the Anglican Church Women (ACW), the Yorkton Colony Quilters' Guild, and enjoyed her crafts, gardening, and sewing. She will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Darlene; her sons, Darryl, and Dwayne (Cindy); her grandchildren, Lance (Tamara), Debbie, John, Candice, Rene (Matt), Kert, and Kasandra; and by her great-grandchildren, Kendra, Nathan, and Jameson. Funeral services were held on January 7, 2020 from Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Yorkton with Reverend Deacon Luanne Hrywkiw serving as the Celebrant. Wendy Milne served as the Crucifer. The organist, Judy Berg led members of the parish choir and the congregation in the singing of the hymns, "I Heard The Voice of Jesus Say", "The Lord's My Shepherd", and "Lift High the Cross". The interment followed in the Garden of Gethsemane in the Yorkton Memorial Gardens Ltd. with Darryl Martinuk, Dwayne Martinuk, Lance Pollock, John Knodel, Jeff Borys, and Jason Kopan serving as the Pallbearers. Those so wishing to make a charitable contribution in memory of the Late Dorothy Martinuk may do so with a gift to the Saskatchewan Heart & Stroke Foundation #26 – 1738 Quebec Avenue Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7K 1V9 1-888-473-4636 or online at







– Dorothy (nee Morash) Martinuk passed away peacefully at the Lakeside Manor Care Home in Saltcoats on Sunday, December 15, 2019 just short of her 93rd birthday. Dorothy was born on the family farm in the Calder District on January 1, 1927 to William and Annie (nee Sawa) Morash. After completing her schooling Dorothy met John Martinuk in Roblin, Manitoba and after a time they were united in Holy Matrimony. Dorothy or "Dot" as she was lovingly known by many and John were blessed with three children, Darlene, Darryl, and Dwayne. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved and enjoyed all of her family. She was actively involved with the Anglican Church Women (ACW), the Yorkton Colony Quilters' Guild, and enjoyed her crafts, gardening, and sewing. She will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Darlene; her sons, Darryl, and Dwayne (Cindy); her grandchildren, Lance (Tamara), Debbie, John, Candice, Rene (Matt), Kert, and Kasandra; and by her great-grandchildren, Kendra, Nathan, and Jameson. Funeral services were held on January 7, 2020 from Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Yorkton with Reverend Deacon Luanne Hrywkiw serving as the Celebrant. Wendy Milne served as the Crucifer. The organist, Judy Berg led members of the parish choir and the congregation in the singing of the hymns, "I Heard The Voice of Jesus Say", "The Lord's My Shepherd", and "Lift High the Cross". The interment followed in the Garden of Gethsemane in the Yorkton Memorial Gardens Ltd. with Darryl Martinuk, Dwayne Martinuk, Lance Pollock, John Knodel, Jeff Borys, and Jason Kopan serving as the Pallbearers. Those so wishing to make a charitable contribution in memory of the Late Dorothy Martinuk may do so with a gift to the Saskatchewan Heart & Stroke Foundation #26 – 1738 Quebec Avenue Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7K 1V9 1-888-473-4636 or online at www.heartandstroke.ca Kopan's Funeral Service, Highway #9 North Yorkton is honoured to have been entrusted with funeral arrangements. 306-783-0099. www.kopans.ca. Published in Yorkton This Week from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close