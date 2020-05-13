It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our husband, Dad, and Grampa, George Douglas (Doug) Dilts, who passed away peacefully at the age of 78, on May 4th, 2020, with his loving wife, Nancy, of 54 years by his side.



Left to cherish his memory are his children, Geoff (Teresa), Rob (Carma), and Jenny (Jarrod); grandchildren, Dryden, Carter, Janna, Cassie (Dale), Taylor, Jasper, Heather, Ryan, and Tyler; and great-grandchildren, Thomas, Lincoln, and Russell. He will also be lovingly missed by his brother, Barry (Judi). His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a joy and he was so grateful to have been able to watch them grow up from the time they were born into the amazing young adults and children they have become.



Dad worked many years with DuPont of Canada and made many great friends in his travels. Many of Dad's great memories were of the years that he played hockey with the Yorkton Terriers and Old Time Terriers. Our family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of the Minnedosa Health Center for taking great care of our Dad. Their support is greatly appreciated.



As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Manitoba Lung Association, 204-825 Sherbrook Street, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3A 1M5 or to a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store