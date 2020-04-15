Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmund Stachura. View Sign Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

STACHURA - Edmund Stachura, beloved husband of the late Margaret Stachura, passed peacefully on April 5, 2020 at the Yorkton & District Nursing Home, at the age of 91 years. Edmund was born on August 30, 1928 in the Otthon district, to George and Kate Stachura, the oldest of three children, and brother to Edith Kotzer and Joe Stachura. Edmund attended school at Pebble Lake, where he played ball with the school's team. Following his school years Ed remained at home to help his parents on the farm until he met the love of his life, Margaret Gress, from Yorkton. They met at a dance and were united in marriage on July 23, 1956 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Yorkton. They were blessed with seven children and spent their lives farming in the Pebble Lake district in which they were active members. They were married for sixty years until Margaret passed away in 2017. Ed never really retired when he and Margaret moved off the farm into Yorkton in 1993. He continued to spend his days at the farm, helping his sons at their farms, visiting neighbors, spending countless hours at hockey rinks watching his grandchildren play hockey. He enjoyed sharing stories with friends and relatives. He also enjoyed ice fishing with his friends, dancing, playing cards with his and Margaret's many friends, solitaire, and crib with whoever came to visit and with his grandchildren. Ed's passion was the land and farming and taking care of his family. He enjoyed his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and buying them treats and Cheezies. He was also known as the "Auction King" to many, as his love for attending auctions never went unnoticed. His family and friends will always remember his company, his stories, his smiles, and his helping hand to all. Edmund was predeceased by his parents, George and Kate, his wife Margaret Stachura, brother –in-laws George and Albert Gress, sister-in-law Janet Gress, and his niece Kathy Kotzer. He will be missed and forever remembered by his children, Joyce (Garry) and their children, Charles, Jerry; Tom (Florence) and their children, Kendra, Deandra, Amber, Devery, McKenzie, Jed; Ralph (Lynn) and their children, Kristine, Brittany; Earl (Kelly) and their children, Becky, Colby, Sheena, Zoe; Janice (Dean) and their children Sarah, Megan; Donna (Hudson) and her children, Brittany, Brianna, Brielle, Brayden; Jennifer (Joss) and their children, Jada, Kai; his sister Edith Kotzer and brother Joe (Chris). He also leaves to mourn, his sister in Law Dianne (Gary) Laycock, brother-in-Law Arnold Gress , sister-in-Law Rose Gress; and 18 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private family interment took place on Thursday April 9, 2020 at Yorkton Memorial Garden's with Pastor Kim Sherwin officiating. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Should friends so desire, donations in memory of Edmund may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Parkinson's Disease Foundation or the Multiple Sclerosis Society. For more information or to send a condolence to the family of Edmund Stachura, please visit







- Edmund Stachura, beloved husband of the late Margaret Stachura, passed peacefully on April 5, 2020 at the Yorkton & District Nursing Home, at the age of 91 years. Edmund was born on August 30, 1928 in the Otthon district, to George and Kate Stachura, the oldest of three children, and brother to Edith Kotzer and Joe Stachura. Edmund attended school at Pebble Lake, where he played ball with the school's team. Following his school years Ed remained at home to help his parents on the farm until he met the love of his life, Margaret Gress, from Yorkton. They met at a dance and were united in marriage on July 23, 1956 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Yorkton. They were blessed with seven children and spent their lives farming in the Pebble Lake district in which they were active members. They were married for sixty years until Margaret passed away in 2017. Ed never really retired when he and Margaret moved off the farm into Yorkton in 1993. He continued to spend his days at the farm, helping his sons at their farms, visiting neighbors, spending countless hours at hockey rinks watching his grandchildren play hockey. He enjoyed sharing stories with friends and relatives. He also enjoyed ice fishing with his friends, dancing, playing cards with his and Margaret's many friends, solitaire, and crib with whoever came to visit and with his grandchildren. Ed's passion was the land and farming and taking care of his family. He enjoyed his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and buying them treats and Cheezies. He was also known as the "Auction King" to many, as his love for attending auctions never went unnoticed. His family and friends will always remember his company, his stories, his smiles, and his helping hand to all. Edmund was predeceased by his parents, George and Kate, his wife Margaret Stachura, brother –in-laws George and Albert Gress, sister-in-law Janet Gress, and his niece Kathy Kotzer. He will be missed and forever remembered by his children, Joyce (Garry) and their children, Charles, Jerry; Tom (Florence) and their children, Kendra, Deandra, Amber, Devery, McKenzie, Jed; Ralph (Lynn) and their children, Kristine, Brittany; Earl (Kelly) and their children, Becky, Colby, Sheena, Zoe; Janice (Dean) and their children Sarah, Megan; Donna (Hudson) and her children, Brittany, Brianna, Brielle, Brayden; Jennifer (Joss) and their children, Jada, Kai; his sister Edith Kotzer and brother Joe (Chris). He also leaves to mourn, his sister in Law Dianne (Gary) Laycock, brother-in-Law Arnold Gress , sister-in-Law Rose Gress; and 18 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private family interment took place on Thursday April 9, 2020 at Yorkton Memorial Garden's with Pastor Kim Sherwin officiating. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Should friends so desire, donations in memory of Edmund may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Parkinson's Disease Foundation or the Multiple Sclerosis Society. For more information or to send a condolence to the family of Edmund Stachura, please visit www.ChristiesFuneralHome.com. Published in Yorkton This Week from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close