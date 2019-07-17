Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Stubenberg. View Sign Obituary

STUBENBERG - Edna was born April 7, 1922 to Daniel and Molly Roming in the Springside District, SK. She passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019. She was married to Norbert Stubenberg on April 6, 1942. They had four children; two sons - Adolph (Studi) and Larry and two daughters - Shirley and Deb. Edna was a homemaker and homebody. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and doing jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed going fishing with Norbert. Edna did some travelling and really enjoyed her trips to the Yukon, Hanson Lake Road, Disneyland and Alaska. Edna liked gardening, especially the flowers and she enjoyed watching the birds. Edna was predeceased by her husband, Norbert, son Adolph and son-in-law, Gerald Baumung. She leaves behind her son, Larry (Pearl) Stubenberg and her daughters, Shirley Baumung and Debra Dean as well as 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.







- Edna was born April 7, 1922 to Daniel and Molly Roming in the Springside District, SK. She passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019. She was married to Norbert Stubenberg on April 6, 1942. They had four children; two sons - Adolph (Studi) and Larry and two daughters - Shirley and Deb. Edna was a homemaker and homebody. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and doing jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed going fishing with Norbert. Edna did some travelling and really enjoyed her trips to the Yukon, Hanson Lake Road, Disneyland and Alaska. Edna liked gardening, especially the flowers and she enjoyed watching the birds. Edna was predeceased by her husband, Norbert, son Adolph and son-in-law, Gerald Baumung. She leaves behind her son, Larry (Pearl) Stubenberg and her daughters, Shirley Baumung and Debra Dean as well as 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Published in Yorkton This Week from July 17 to July 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close