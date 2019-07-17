STUBENBERG - Edna was born April 7, 1922 to Daniel and Molly Roming in the Springside District, SK. She passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019. She was married to Norbert Stubenberg on April 6, 1942. They had four children; two sons - Adolph (Studi) and Larry and two daughters - Shirley and Deb. Edna was a homemaker and homebody. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and doing jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed going fishing with Norbert. Edna did some travelling and really enjoyed her trips to the Yukon, Hanson Lake Road, Disneyland and Alaska. Edna liked gardening, especially the flowers and she enjoyed watching the birds. Edna was predeceased by her husband, Norbert, son Adolph and son-in-law, Gerald Baumung. She leaves behind her son, Larry (Pearl) Stubenberg and her daughters, Shirley Baumung and Debra Dean as well as 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Yorkton This Week from July 17 to July 18, 2019