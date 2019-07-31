Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Hycza. View Sign Service Information Regina Funeral Home 4001 East Victoria Ave Regina , SK S4V 3A3 (306)-789-8850 Obituary

HYCZA - Elizabeth Grace (nee Sereda). Elizabeth Grace (Sereda) Hycza of Regina, SK entered into eternal rest with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 72 years. To celebrate her life and cherish her memory, Elizabeth is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Charlie Hycza; daughter Audrey Hycza; daughter Donna Hycza; son Andrew (April) Hycza and their children Michael and Mia; son David (Desiree Wright) Hycza and their children Marek and Brielle; brother Russel (Oksana) Sereda and family; brother Matthew (Debbie) Sereda and family; twin sister Jeanette (Joe) Tarnes and family; mother-in-law Nellie Kuc; as well as Godchildren and numerous relatives. She is predeceased by grandparents Sereda and Koziol; parents Mike and Sophie (Koziol) Sereda; brother Raymond Sereda; great nephew Jacob Orsini; numerous aunts and uncles; father-in-law Bill Kuc; sister-in-law Bernice Evanson and brother-in-law Dwayne Evanson. Elizabeth was born October 17, 1946 in Yorkton, SK to Mike and Sophie (Koziol) Sereda. She attended elementary school in the Beaverdale District and then went on to attend Sacred Heart High School in Yorkton before moving to Regina in May 1964. It was there that she met Charlie Hycza, whom she married in June 1974 and they remained in Regina to work and raise their family. In her spare time Liz loved gardening, dancing, watching the Roughrider football games, visiting with friends and family and being an active member of the church through her volunteer work. She was a fantastic cook and spent many hours preparing wonderful meals, baking and preserving. Her perogies will be missed by many! Liz was a deeply committed, devoted, faith and spirit filled person in her Christian journey. She also had a deep devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, saying her rosary faithfully every day. The family would like to acknowledge and express a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses of Unit 3B of the Regina Pasqua Hospital for their unwavering dedication to Elizabeth's care. A FUNERAL MASS to celebrate Elizabeth will be held on a date yet to be determined at Our Lady of Peace Parish, 425 Broad Street North, Regina, SK. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, SK S4P 2R3 or Our Lady of Peace Parish or a charity of your choice. Family and friends are invited to sign the online obituary and tributes page at





