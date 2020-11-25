- Elizabeth (Betty) Tatton was born on November 9, 1930 on a farm in the Saltcoats area. Betty attended school at Meadowvale and worked on the farm and at various other homes and with threshing crews in her younger years. In November of 1948, she married Leonard (Len) Tatton and they had a farm where they raised their children, Terry and Gail. Betty farmed with her husband in the Perley district for 50 years and Betty drove every machine and implement on the farm. Betty was very active in her community, sitting on many committees, and kept the books for several clubs. Besides her devotion to her family and community, Betty loved three things: nature, baking, and music. Betty boasted a huge garden each year that she loved working in with her grandkids. It seemed like Betty was always baking something and the kitchen always smelled wonderful. Both Betty and her husband shared a love of music and Betty played many instruments but she was never more at home than on the fiddle. Betty, Len, and their friends loved to share their gift of music with others and would play at community events and for nursing homes. Once retired, Betty decided to volunteer at the hospital gift shop which she did for many years. She was also active in her church community and strong in her faith. Betty loved her family dearly and rarely missed sporting and special events that her grandchildren and great grandchildren participated in. Betty also loved to play cards and, if you were one of her grandkids, you learned how to play cribbage from 'Bauba'. Betty will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and community. Betty is survived by her son Terry (Bonnie), son-in-law Tom McIntyre; grandchildren Jennifer, Daniel (Marie-Lise), Melanie, Michael (Krissa); great-grandchildren Brenna, Zachary, Avery and Elara; numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family. Betty is predeceased by her parents Nicholas and Dorothy Belloy; husband Leonard, daughter Gail McIntyre and grandson Jeffery; as well as her siblings, in-laws and other extended family.