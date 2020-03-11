Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Bunzenmeyer. View Sign Obituary

- It is with tremendous sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Emma Bunzenmeyer (nee Augustine) March 2, 2020. She leaves behind her children- Cheryl Bunzenmeyer (Marty Rempel), Carol Hryniuk (Tony Hryniuk) and Jennifer Bunzenmeyer (Adam Smith ). Emma is predeceased by her devoted, loving husband Alvin (Bunzy) Bunzenmeyer. We are thankful to mom for teaching us perseverance and the thrill of adventure. We admired her ability to master any skill from scratch- from baking, sewing, gardening to picking up a hammer and helping our Dad build two houses from the ground up- she embraced the challenge and thrill of a new talent. Her grandchildren Jasmin Lee (Sean Lee), Joel Hryniuk, Meghan Darroch and Jade Hryniuk often referred to her as 'spicy grandma', as grandma (Emma) modelled a zest for life; thanking her for teaching them to advocate for their beliefs and themselves. Emma and Bunzy enjoyed a full life of socializing, camping, dancing and travelling while living in Yorkton, SK. Following Bunzy's death Emma enjoyed her life in Courtney, BC, square dancing, honing her card shark abilities and enjoying the island weather. In the last year and half she moved to Lloydminster to live closer to her daughter Carol. Her daughters take solace knowing Emma has joined their father and know they are now dancing together in heaven in light and love. A lovely private family service in memory of Emma was held this week with immediate family. Donations in memory of Emma may be made to donor's charity of choice. McCaw Funeral Service Ltd., of Lloydminster, AB administered the funeral arrangements. Published in Yorkton This Week from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020

