VAN CAESEELE - Erna Van Caeseele (nee Schepp) was born May 15, 1925 on a farm near Marchwell, SK. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 29, 2019 at the Yorkton and District Nursing Home. She was raised by her parents on her brother Rudolf's farm east of Langenburg. She took all her schooling in Langenburg, and attended and was confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Langenburg. She helped out on the farm until she met the love of her life, the neighbour, Joseph Van Caeseele, who also worked for Rudolf. They married December 28, 1948 and settled on Joe's farm. They raised one son, Wesley, and two daughters Jode and Laurel. A proud homemaker, Erna excelled at gardening, canning fruit and vegetables and baking delicious goodies. Wherever she lived, Erna loved growing and looking after flowers, both inside and outside. Joe and Erna retired in Langenburg in 1978 and lived there until Joe's passing in 1991. After living there by herself for a while, she moved to Yorkton and lived in a senior duplex apartment for many years. At the age of 80 she was unable to care for herself and moved to Heritage Heights Lodge, where she resided for 14 years. In 2019, due to failing health, she moved into the nursing home until her passing. Her greatest joy in life was visiting with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and reading the Four Town Journal. Erna leaves to mourn and cherish her memory, her son Wesley (Evelyn) Van Caeseele and children Jennifer (Darren Odowichuk), Blair and Dustin; daughter Jode (Francis) Boehm, daughter Laurel (Terry) Halushka and their daughter Lindsay (Charles) Semchuk and children Aubrey and Hannah, Aaron and Ryan (Jenna Gellert) and their son Owen, sister-in-law Marion Smandych and brother-in-law Ken Van Caeseele. Erna was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 1991, parents Jacob and Caroline Schepp, sisters Mary (August Scheller), Matilda (Ewald Prince), brothers Rudolf (Rosie) Schepp and John (Alida) Schepp, father and mother-in-law Camillus and Mary Van Caeseele, in-laws George (Muriel) Van Caeseele, Subina (Adolf Wastrodowski), Irene (Rene Pepin), Leona (Joe Voigt), Norbert (Ursula) Van Caeseele, Tony Smandych, James Van Caeseele and Marie Van Caeseele.







