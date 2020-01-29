Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evan Sorestad. View Sign Service Information Park Funeral Chapel - Saskatoon 311 Third Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2H9 (306)-244-2103 Obituary

- Evan Dean. November 21, 1961 – January 20, 2020. Evan was born in Saskatoon and grew up in Yorkton and Saskatoon, SK. At 16, Evan graduated from Evan Hardy High School in 1978. At 21, he convocated at the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelor of Law in 1983 then articled with the Attorney General in Regina and was accepted as a lawyer by the Saskatchewan Bar in 1984. He also articled in Grande Prairie and became a lawyer in Alberta in 1985. Evan married his high school sweetheart Debbie Lendzyk in 1985 and they had 3 sons Andrew (1987), Curtis (1995) and Nicholas (2001). Evan's family lived in Lethbridge, AB and Saskatoon, SK before Evan bought his own law office in 1990 in Canora, SK. He sold the practice when he got a position as Labour Relations Officer at Federated Cooperatives in Saskatoon in 1997. Evan enjoyed travelling all over western Canada negotiating contracts and advising managers on employment issues and the law until he retired in 2015. Since July 2019, Evan courageously tried to beat cancer until he peacefully passed away at Royal University Hospital. Evan is survived by wife Debbie, sons Andrew (Kristi Billard), Curtis, and Nicholas; parents Glen and Sonia. He is also survived by two brothers and one sister: Mark (Janice) from Kelowna BC, Donna Stewart (John) from Grande Prairie AB, and Myron (Amy) from Rapid City, South Dakota. His nephews and nieces include: Joe, Tom, Andrea, Alex, Devon (Beth and family), Brendan and Hannah. Evan is also survived by mother-in-law Patricia Lendzyk and sister-in-law Donna Lendzyk (David Kopp). Evan is predeceased by grandparents: John Sorestad and Myrtle Sorestad-Peterson; and Stephen and Josephine Talpash; and father-in-law Peter Lendzyk. The Divine Liturgy was held at the Dormition of The Blessed Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church (120 105th St W.), Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM with celebrant Reverend Father André Lalach. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted by the Dormition Ukrainian Catholic Parish towards the Expansion Project (120 105 St W, Saskatoon, SK., S7N 1N2) or the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS Saskatchewan, Suite 202, 220 20th St. West, Saskatoon, SK, S7M 0W9; www.cpaws-sask.org). To share memories and condolences, visit www.parkfuneral.ca "Obituaries-Guestbook". Arrangements entrusted to Greg Lalach, Park Funeral Home, 306.244.2103. Published in Yorkton This Week from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020

