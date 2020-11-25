, Evelyn Mae (Mulhern)1936 -2020 Evelyn passed away November 15, 2020 at the Yorkton Health Centre of East Central Saskatchewan one day before her 85th birthday. She was born on November 16, 1935 in Kincaid, SK. She was the eldest of four children. She spent her early years at the farm south of Meyronne, SK and attended Bellmuir School. In 1948 she was stricken with polio and was paralyzed from the waist down after which she spent many years in and out of hospitals. Evelyn married Nick Pidhorney on Oct 15, 1966 and lived in Yorkton thereafter. Evelyn was predeceased by her parents Harold and Hilda Mulhern, brothers Jim and Allan and her husband Nick. She is survived by brother John (Vanscoy), sister-in-law Cecilia (Swift Current) and niece Tara (Ross Davidson) and their four children (Ash, Cameron, Jaime and Flynn) of Pontiex, SK. While still living at the farm she worked at Erickson Motors, the GM dealership in Lafleche, SK. Later she moved to Regina where she was employed by General Photo for six years and later at the Salvation Army Seniors home. After marrying Nick, the couple moved to Yorkton where Evelyn worked for Morris Industries Ltd and later established an income tax, insurance and investment business, E & P Agencies. She retired and sold her business in 1989. Evelyn was very grateful for all the kind care provided by family and friends, her doctors and nurses and Home Care workers. She made many friends with Home Care workers throughout her working career and retirement years. Evelyn was extremely courageous, fiercely independent and was not deterred by her disability. She never complained about her lot in life and accepted all challenges head on. In fact, many of today's "snowfakes" could learn a great deal from her tenacity, work ethic and attitude toward life. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Evelyn may be made to the East Central Health Foundation toward purchase of OR equipment. A graveside service (by invitation only) will be held at Yorkton City Cemetery at 2:00 pm on November 18. Arrangements in care of Christie's Funeral home.