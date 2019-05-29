Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Fenske. View Sign Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

FENSKE - Floyd Rudolph Fenske of Yorkton, SK passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Dad was born June 8, 1934 in Jedburgh, SK. Our Dad grew up on the farm with 2 brothers, Marvel and Howard and 1 sister, Florence. We heard many stories of the antics and shenanigans that the Fenske children got into. They had a great respect for Grandma and Grandpa but they did try to hide from the discipline they would have to receive. One story in particular - Grandma and Grandpa left the farm for the day and the kids decided to make bread. It turned out like hockey pucks and Dad said they were so afraid of getting into trouble, they buried it in the garden!! Dad met Mom at a party and fell in love! They were married June 24, 1960 and were married 58 years. April 1964 they moved to Yorkton and still live in the same house. As kids, we helped to build a fireplace in the basement, paint the house and learned the ropes of gardening….especially making sure that when you weeded the garden you don't leave the pulled weed in the soil!! Mom and Dad always let us paint our room a crazy colour - which developed our creative souls! Mom always made a comforter to match the colour that we chose and Dad never complained about us girls, changing our room again! Dad worked at the school division as a secretary treasurer. He loved his job and took it very seriously. With Dad's whole being he exuded integrity and honesty. He taught us girls that being honest, especially with money was so important. These were life lessons that we have taught our children. Dad loved the outdoors. As you noticed in the picture slideshow, Dad played with his camera, capturing sunsets, squirrels and enjoyed all the birds that came to feed in the yard. Camping was a huge part of our childhood. Mom and Dad took us girls in a 9'x9' tent with Coco our dog for weeks at time. We had so much fun learning about all the bugs, making frogs our pets and playing with our cousins at the beach. Our childhood was always an adventure, as we had birthday cakes made from hotdogs and s'mores sitting by the fire. Dad was not your typical "old" man. He golfed all summer, curled all winter and mowed his lawn meticulously. His garden was his place to play. He loved growing rose bushes, planting his garden and sharing the fruit of his labour with his family and friends. Dad loved his family. He worked to provide for Mom and us girls. Now our family has grown as Mom and Dad are now great-grandparents! Dad was so proud of his family and loved to take us all out for supper and would fight with us, as he never let us pay! Laura married Marv and their children Bryce (Spencer), Jordan (Samantha and their children, Hennessey, Farren, Thompson) and Kristina (Hunter) all live in Yorkton. Donna married Wayne and their children, Nicole, lives in Moose Jaw and their son, Brett (Jennie and baby to be), lives in Saskatoon. All of us kids have something that Dad has made from wood-working. He loved all the details and if you notice, Dad made his own urn. We will never forget him showing us "his latest project". He was quite proud of the fact that he googled the design and came up with a Fenske original. It is hard to believe that Dad is gone. His last day was buying flowers for Mom and doing errands. He went to be with the Lord very peacefully having a nap. We know that Dad is at peace and we look forward to being all together one day. Love you Dad! A Memorial Service was held for Floyd on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 am from Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium in Yorkton with Shelly Morris officiating. Interment followed in the Yorkton City Cemetery. Should friends so desire, donations in memory of Floyd may be made to for cancer research.







