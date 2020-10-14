WAGNER
- Garry. 1936 – 2020. With great sadness we announce the loss of our husband, father and grandfather, Garry Wagner, who passed away in Calgary on October 3, 2020. Born September 17, 1936 in MacNutt, SK, Garry leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Moira, daughter Kim (Bruce Jones), sons Michael (Ivy), James (Rommie) and Jonty Parker-Jervis (Chantal), 18 grandchildren who he adored, his brothers Dennis (Marlyn), Morley (Carol), plus numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Iris Torgunrud. Garry loved life and the people in it; we were so blessed to have him as our role model and hero. A work ethic like no other, he was a successful entrepreneur, competitive distance runner, and supporter of numerous charities both financially and through volunteer hours. Ironically he was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect in his late 70's underscoring his tenacity, resilience and the diligent nature through which he lived life. That hypertrophic heart was powerful both physically and spiritually and was symbolic of his ability to overcome obstacles and achieve success. Garry, along with his wife Moira and family, spent his career in the produce business living and working throughout Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. After selling his business he and Moira traveled the world, something they enjoyed and appreciated. But Garry's favourite place was his lakefront home on Lake Windermere, in BC. Garry was a going concern and although he was not a big man physically, his positivity and presence filled a room. He wanted to know everything about everyone. He made us feel loved. The Westside Rec Centre has lost their most loyal member. Huge thanks to the incredible Dr. Lois Milne, Leah Tschritter-Pawluk, and everyone at Helios Wellness Centres. You gave Garry and his youngest grandchildren time together. Garry was a cancer survivor. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
. A Private Memorial Service will be held at Eden Brook Funeral Home and a Graveside Service will follow in Eden Brook Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.edenbrookcemetery.ca.