Our family sadly announces the passing of Gerald "Jerry" Klimchuk on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 77 yrs old in Regina, Sk. Jerry was born May 4, 1943, in Yorkton Sk., son of Metro and Stella Klimchuk and brother to Eleanor. Jerry was raised in Yorkton and farmed in the Canora area for 40 years. On August 12, 1967 he married Joanne Martyn, and together raised three children, sons Dean and Kade, and daughter Kara. He retired from farming in 2016 and due to health issues moved to Regina in 2018, where he lived until his passing.
Jerry was involved in sports his entire life, including baseball, tennis and swimming, and played hockey for the Canora Colts Sr. Men's team for 30 years. He coached minor hockey in Canora, and served on the Canora School Division Board as a trustee. He was an avid reader and took great pleasure in life on the farm. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, listening to music, and engaging conversation. He loved just being in nature and enjoyed going for long walks. His grandchildren were his shining stars, their time spent at the farm filled with games in the "raindrop", motorcycle rides, playing chess, and fireworks displays at family gatherings.
Jerry leaves his memories with his wife Joanne, son Dean (Michelle) of Regina and their children Sarah and Matt, son Kade (Michelle) of Calgary and their children Morgan and Jayme, and daughter Kara (Chris) Boulanger of Denver Colorado and their children Lucy and Will. He is also survived by his aunt Florence(Ed) Kryski of Regina, nephews Brad (Connie) Anaka, Todd Anaka of Edmonton AB, niece Jana (Rod) Steciuk of Canora, numerous cousins, and a multitude of lifelong friends.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents Metro and Stella Klimchuk of Yorkton, Sister and Brother in Law Eleanor(Allan) Anaka of Norquay; Father and Mother in Law John and Anna Martyn of Porcupine Plain, and Sister in Law Deanna Martyn of Porcupine Plain.
The family would like to express our love and gratitude to the incredible caregivers at the Pioneer Village Nursing Home in Regina. Their professionalism, dedication, and sincerity will forever be remembered.
Those wishing to make expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers please do so for a charity or organization of your choice.
A private gathering was held on November 3, 2020 at the Pioneer Community Cemetery near his family farm.
Although our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend is no longer with us he will always be in our hearts.
Memories forever. May the 4th be with you.