JONAT - Glen Harley. March 24, 1940 – December 19, 2019. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Glen Harley Jonat on December 19, 2019, at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital in his 80th year. He leaves to mourn his wife of almost 50 years, Maidrid Jonat, and several nieces and nephews. Glen was predeceased by his parents Rosina and Edward Jonat, and two brothers Lorne and Percy. Glen was born and raised on a mixed farm near Yorkton, SK, where he received his elementary and high school education, after which he entered the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, graduating in 1963. His profession led him in many interesting directions while he was employed with National Health and Welfare in several European countries as well as northern Canada. In Saskatchewan he worked as a family practitioner in Biggar and Saskatoon. Glen married Maidrid Peterson, formerly of Wadena, SK in 1970, and would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this coming June. Ten years ago, they retired to the Okanagan, where Glen enjoyed cross country skiing, hiking and golf. Glen survived a significant health challenge 5 years ago, but this past December Glen experienced some issues which unfortunately were serious. After a brief stay in hospital he passed peacefully. Glen will long be remembered as a man with a strong Christian faith, an infectious sense of humour, an extensive knowledge on a variety of topics, and a gracious and gentle manner. He was a gentleman in every sense. A Memorial Service will take place at Faith Baptist Church in Vernon, BC (3098 27 St) on February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. Reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to World Vision or the Kidney or . You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family's on-line obituary @





