FORD - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Grant Allan Ford announce his sudden passing due to heart issues on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the age of 51. Grant was born in Yorkton on December 13, 1967; he was the third son of Nelson and Margaret Ford. Grant graduated from the Yorkton Regional High School and then continued being a partner in the family Dairy Farm. One of the highlights in his career was to attend the 4-H Canadian Western Dairy Classic in B.C. Grant was a gentle thoughtful and kind soul who would help anyone and never judged anyone. He loved to tease and be teased by his brothers. His family was the most important thing in his life as he loved them all - as he was loved. He especially loved his nieces and nephews. Grant is survived by his parents Nelson and Margaret, his brothers Leonard (Lori) Dustin and Trisha, Richard (Liv) Sean (friend Diana) and Jaelyn, Glen (Cindy) Jordan (friend Thea) and Cameron. He was predeceased by both sets of grandparents, several aunts and uncles. He will lovingly be remembered for his laughter and his caring ways. His spirit will always live on in the hearts of those who loved him dearly. In keeping with Grant's wishes his family had a private Celebration of Life. Gifts of remembrance can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Canadian Lung Association in memory of Grant.







