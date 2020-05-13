JUST - Dr. Harvey Henry. November 15, 1925 – May 1, 2020. It is with both sadness and thanksgiving that we announce the passing of Dr. Harvey Henry Just in his 95th year. We are sad at his parting and thankful for his life, well lived. Harvey was born on the family farm north of Orcadia, SK to Martin and Hulda Just. He attended the old Orkney Stone School for grades 1-8, the old Orkney Stone Church for grades 9 and 10, and graduated from the Yorkton Collegiate Institute. His ambition had always been to be a Veterinarian and was accepted into the Ontario Veterinary College at Guelph, ON. He opened the South Hill Animal Clinic in Prince Albert and practiced for 39 years. He enjoyed his profession, especially large animal practice. Harvey met Madeline McAulay, "the lady with the smile", in Yorkton where she was teaching nursing and he was home visiting family. They were married at Knox United Church in Saskatoon on November 22, 1952. They lived and raised their family in Prince Albert where they resided for 45 years. Harvey and Madeline had six children: Arlene Just, Martin Just, Valerie Preston, Heather Hanson, Christine (Robert) Hopkins and Jon (Roxana) Just; grandchildren, Alicia Finch (Kevin Kirkup), Michael (Kelsey) Finch, Mitchell Preston, Mark Zbaraschuk (Meghan Taylor), Justine Zbaraschuk (Kashus Bieber), Rory, Andrew and Annalise Hanson, Shelby Hopkins, Meaghan Hopkins (Reilly Doidge), Danielle Hopkins (Louis Carter); and great grandchildren, Remy and River Finch. He is also survived by one brother, David (Lyn) Just; sisters-in-law, June Just, Darline McAulay and Anne (Bob) Hearn; as well as many nieces and nephews. Harvey served on many boards and committees: Veterinary Medical Associations, public and high school boards, Prince Albert City Council, Prince Albert Exhibition Board, Prince Albert Cosmopolitan Service Club, Victoria Union Hospital Board, First Baptist Church in Prince Albert and Victoria. His work ethic was instilled by his parents, Martin and Hulda Just, who provided him with the gift of love, parental care and guidance. He loved his family deeply and worked hard for his community and is remembered as a good man. After retirement, Harvey and Madeline lived in Victoria for 10 years and continued to return to "paradise" to visit for many years after they had moved back to Saskatchewan. They travelled the world during their marriage, to such places as Europe, South America, Australia and Asia. Harvey was predeceased by his wife Madeline; brothers, Herbert, Georgie, Alvin, Lyle, Kenneth; sister, Agnes Husulak; sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Miller, Edna Williams, Eldine Just; brothers-in-law, Wilfred McAulay, Granville Williams and Peter Husulak. As a family we would like to extend a special thanks to Vergie Ventura and the staff and elders of the 4th Neighborhood at Sherbrooke Community Centre for their loving care and friendship. A private family graveside celebration of Harvey's life was held at Orkney Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Harvey's memory may be directed to Orkney Historical Society or Sherbrooke Community Centre. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorial.ca Arrangements entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Published in Yorkton This Week from May 13 to May 15, 2020.