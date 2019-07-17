Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Zimmer. View Sign Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

ZIMMER - Mrs. Hazel Zimmer was born in Yorkton, SK on May, 9, 1935 to Sara Bamping (nee Czinkota) and Frank Bamping. Hazel grew up in Yorkton and attended school where she finished grade ten and started working. In April of 1956 Hazel married Herbert (Herb) Zimmer, originally from Jansen, SK, who was in the Air Force. The couple moved to Portage la Prairie, when Herb was stationed in the North West Territories, Hazel remained in Yorkton where she gave birth to their first daughter Dawn. The next posting was in Edmonton, AB where their daughter Yvonne was born. Hazel and Herb were later posted to Holberg, BC; Zweibrucken, Germany; Sardinia, Italy; Rivers, MB and finally to Whitespruce, SK. They later retired in Yorkton, living in a house across the street from Hazel's mother Sara. Later in life Hazel finished her G.E.D., completed a secretarial course and passed her driver's license. Hazel enjoyed working for many years with the women of the Canadian Legion, assisting with catering Legion functions. Hazel was an avid reader and who also enjoyed bowling, knitting, gardening, playing cards and trying out new recipes. She was a quiet, kind woman with a good sense of humour who loved to spend time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Amanda, who was born January, 7, 1996. Hazel passed away December 19, 2018 in St. Albert, AB. Hazel leaves to cherish her memory and to celebrate her life, her loving family: daughter Dawn Zimmer and Yvonne Spicer and son-in-law, Brad Spicer; grandchild, Amanda Spicer; step-sister, Dorothy Gilbertson; sister-in-law, Georgina Bamping, as well as relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Herbert; parents, Frank and Sara and step-father Alex Peppler; brother, Jerry and relatives and friends. Hazel will be forever missed as she touched the hearts of those who knew her. A Celebration of Life Service was held at Christie's Funeral Home on July 10, 2019 with interment in Yorkton City Cemetery. Should friends desire, donations in Hazel's memory may be made to the .







Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.